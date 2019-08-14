S&P Upgrades GOL's Credit Ratings

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4): Brazil's premier domestic airline today announced that Standard & Poor's (S&P) has upgraded the Company's credit rating, as well as that of the notes issued by the Company and by its fully-owned subsidiaries. S&P is one of three major corporate credit rating agencies.

GOL's foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings ("IDR") have been upgraded from B- to B, with a stable outlook.

GOL's unsecured notes and GOL's perpetual bonds were also upgraded from B- to B, with a stable outlook.

GOL's national scale rating was upgraded from brBBB to brA, with a stable outlook.

"With S&P's upgrades to GOL's National and Foreign Currency ratings, all three major rating agencies have now recognized the improvement in the Company's credit profile – a result of our continued focus on capacity discipline and balance sheet strengthening," said Richard Lark, GOL's Chief Financial Officer. "This is supported by GOL's operating model, which we believe offers high levels of efficiency and the best transportation service in the market."

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

GOL Media Relations

Marcia Nunes, Comunicação Externa

mrcmnunes@voegol.com.br

+55 (11) 5098-2979

Becky Nye, Montieth & Co.

bnye@montiethco.com

+1 646 864 3517

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

