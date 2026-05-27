S&P U.S. Indices Eligible Exchanges Methodology Update

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") announces a methodology change to the S&P U.S. Indices' list of eligible exchanges.

To support the indices' objective of measuring the market performance of U.S.-domiciled stocks trading on U.S. exchanges, S&P DJI will add the Texas Stock Exchange ("TXSE") as an eligible exchange for the S&P U.S. Indices. TXSE has announced a target date of July 6, 2026, for the launch of continuous trading. Accordingly, effective upon the commencement of continuous trading on TXSE, the exchange will be added to the list of eligible exchanges in the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology.

This change is not expected to have any immediate impact on the indices. Upon effectiveness, securities listed on TXSE may be considered eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Indices, subject to meeting all other applicable index eligibility criteria.



Methodology Change Previous Updated Exchange Listing Must have a listing on one of the following U.S. exchanges: • NYSE • NYSE Arca • NYSE American • Nasdaq Global Select Market • Nasdaq Global Market • Nasdaq Capital Market • Cboe BZX • Cboe BYX • Cboe EDGA • Cboe EDGX Must have a listing on one of the following U.S. exchanges: • NYSE • NYSE Arca • NYSE American • Nasdaq Global Select Market • Nasdaq Global Market • Nasdaq Capital Market • Cboe BZX • Cboe BYX • Cboe EDGA • Cboe EDGX • Texas Stock Exchange

IMPACTED INDICES

Index Name Index Code S&P 500 500 S&P MidCap 400 400 S&P SmallCap 600 600 S&P Composite 1500 1500 S&P Total Market Index SPTMI S&P Completion Index SPCMI

Please note that this change will also apply to indices that use the impacted indices as a starting universe. For example, such indices include, but are not limited to, size, sector, style, factor, and sustainability indices derived from the impacted indices. Please refer to the individual index methodologies for more information.

IMPLEMENTATION TIMING

S&P DJI is implementing the change in conjunction with the commencement of continuous trading on TXSE, which the exchange has announced to begin on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Please note that the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology on the S&P DJI website will be updated to reflect this change.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

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SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices