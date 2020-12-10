SPA Australia Selected as a Provider to the Australian Space Agency

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis Australia Pty Ltd (SPA Australia) has been selected as a potential supplier to the Australian Space Agency Support Services Panel.

Under the panel arrangement, SPA Australia has been selected as a potential supplier to support the Australian Space Agency with risk management and specialist support services. The work will be conducted by the SPA Australia office in Canberra while leveraging the 48 years of experience of its parent U.S. Company, Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., supporting national security clients including the U.S. Department of Defense. SPA brings proven capabilities including advanced analytics, risk management services, and customized software tools development.

"We are excited to bring our many years of cutting-edge, advanced analytical techniques and sophisticated, proven software tools to help support the Australian Space Agency with their risk management efforts," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are honored to have the opportunity to build a strong working relationship with our Australian counterparts, helping them make well-informed decisions that will impact their future operations."

SPA Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPA, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, and a registered proprietary limited company in New South Wales. If you are interested in joining the team in Canberra, visit the SPA website (www.spa.com) for open positions.

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading-edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defence Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

