Spa Girl Cocktails Announces Closing Of An Oversubscribed $5m Series A Financing Round

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. ("Spa Girl"), the better-for-you premium vodka cocktail company announces the closing of an oversubscribed $5 million Series A financing round. Spa Girl, known for its delicious taste and healthier ingredients, dominates the market with the most award-winning, highest proof ready-to-drink (RTD) canned and bottled cocktails made with 6x distilled premium vodka, natural flavors, pure cane sugar, and no gluten, artificial sweeteners, or artificial flavors. Clean, crisp, and refreshing, Spa Girl's cocktails boast a high ABV of 16.5%, 3.4 times more alcohol per serving than your average RTD seltzer, making Spa Girl Cocktails the little cans that pack a delicious punch.

"Spa Girl Cocktails has created a rare and sexy, female-focused brand, tapping into relevant consumer demand for a canned cocktail that caters to the premium female market, and most importantly, the female palate," said new board member and investor Amy Dornbusch, General Partner of Willowtree Venture Fund LP and Director of the Marks Family Foundation. "I'm thrilled to become an investor in this Series A joining the Board of Directors."

Under the leadership of CEO Alisa Marie Beyer, Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. acquired the brand from its founder, Karen Haines, in October 2019 and signed-on exclusively with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. With the combination of Karen's product expertise and Alisa's business savvy, the company has experienced exponential growth. With its new funding, the Company plans to hire a powerful "heels-on-the-street" sales team, launch new products and flavors, and expand distribution.

"The growth and fierceness with which Spa Girl Cocktails has hit the market is remarkable. Alisa and her team have created a lifestyle brand where consumers strive to be a Spa Girl. Her culture is California gold, and her spirit is relentless," said Margot Cline, President at Candler Warehouses. "Being a Spa Girl is a mindset; the cocktails are a delicious bonus."

"Spa Girl Cocktails is going deep – hiring an all-female, full-time sales team to boost our existing retail relationships and forge new ones. Our plan is to take our business to the next level – growing sell-thru at our over 700 California chain locations, tripling our footprint with on-premise and independent retailers in CA, CO, and NV," stated Chief Revenue Officer Robin McGee. "As we continue to grow, we are engaging more empowered women to help us accommodate the hundreds of tasting event requests and exclusive programs for which we are being asked. Spa Girl is perfectly positioned to dominate the RTD Spirits category cocktail industry, with a unique offering highly differentiated from the run-of-the-mill malt liquor seltzer."

"Spa Girl Cocktails launched California in 2019, Colorado in 2020, and now we're launching Nevada in 2021. I have to admit, as a full-time resident of Nevada, I couldn't possibly be more excited for Spa Girl to become the life of the whole damn party from Las Vegas to Reno to Tahoe," said Founder Karen Haines. "June 2021 we launch in Nevada, and we're ready to take it by storm."

Next on the list of geographic expansion is Nashville. The city boasts music, fun, and cocktails, all core elements of the Spa Girl lifestyle. Nashville is a great fit for Spa Girl, and for obvious reasons. Founder Karen Haines has her own music studio in Joshua Tree, CA, called The Pink Palace. The brand started with Karen hosting parties for musicians, mixing her famous drinks, and strumming her fingers to her own beat. Over time, Spa Girl will branch into the music scene, sponsoring festivals and hosting live music events.

Come July 2021, the Company will host its official launch party at The White Limozeen at the Graduate Hotel in Nashville.

The launch in Nashville (the city declared the bachelorette capital of the US by CNN1) coincides seamlessly with the company's big plans to enter the party scene as the "Official Cocktail for Bachelorettes." The Company will soon offer exclusive Bride-To-Be party packages, complete with special case pricing and Bachelorette Boozy Bundles.

"Marrying the official bride-to-be beverage with Nashville is a no-brainer. Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas are huge wedding and bachelorette party destinations – both are cities where our cocktails are soon to be known. So, why not go bigger. Let's go country and go to Nashville," said CEO Alisa Marie Beyer. "These three major US cities are thirsty and they're the go-to-destination for the 'Fling Before The Ring', as they say."

In a trifecta move to coincide with the introduction of its "heels-on-the-street" team and market expansion, Spa Girl Cocktails is leading the pack with product innovation in the form of new products and flavors. This summer, under the superior guidance of mixologist and founder Haines, the Company will release its Mango Sparkling Vodka Cocktail and launch its Boozy Pops collection in three refreshing flavors (mango, strawberry, and pineapple). These 12-packs of frozen, adult-only, premium vodka popsicles have 7% ABV and offer a fun, flavorful way to relax and cool-off poolside this summer.

When asked about what makes Spa Girl different from its competitors, CEO Alisa Marie Beyer stated, "Spa Girl Cocktails isn't just one person; it isn't just a brand. It's a culture, a community, an elegance, a lifestyle, discovered through grit and passion by pioneers. Our all-female team is making revolutionary moves in the liquor industry, and that's clearly evident in our most recent round of funding."

"Alisa created a framework and a dream for the company with a strong plan, dedicated team, and laser-like focus on the goals. Alisa is the type of CEO who gets out in-front and stays there," said investor Ray Lane, Managing Partner of GreatPoint Ventures and a Board Member at Carnegie Mellon University, Special Olympics International, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

