Spa Services Global Market Report 2022-2028: Rising Demand For Couples Spa Treatments Bolsters Sector

The global spa services market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The rising number of appointments for couples' spa sessions is driving the demand for the spa services market across the globe. Many hotels and resorts provide attractive offers and discounts for couples on spa services due to which there is an increased number of vacation trips including spa services.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), more than 1.4 billion international arrivals have been reported in 2021, out of which the majority of the arrivals were couples.

The global spa services market is segmented based on facility type, service, and end-user.

Based on the facility type, the market is segmented into a day, hotel/resort, medical, and others.

Based on the service, the market is segmented into massage, beauty & grooming, physical fitness, and others.

Based on the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into women and men.

Among the service, the beauty & grooming sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the global spa services market. Men and women are taking extra care of their skin and hair due to which there was increased demand for hair spas and facials among the people.

As a result of this, the companies operating in the personal care and cosmetics industry are focusing on extending their product portfolio by offering natural spa services.

For instance, in February 2022, Lakme Salon expands its portfolio with its new luxe line of facial, manicure, pedicure, and hair spa services with Indian ingredients named Beauty Sutra. The Beauty Sutra hair spas use Aloe Vera juice and Hibiscus extracts, which penetrate deeper into the hair shaft, while Liquorice and Balloon Vine, with their antifungal and antibacterial properties, clean the scalp and combat the formation of dandruff.

Geographically, the global spa services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global spa services market during the forecast period. The growing demand for full body massage and beauty treatment is driving the growth of the global spa services market. Due to the increasing demand for beauty treatment, many brands are launching innovative products in the skincare treatment range which are widely used by salons and spas. For instance, in December 2021, BlueSkys Beauty, a luxury clean, science-based, and plant-powered wellness line that is a brand extension of BlueSkys Life, has launched in the US. The BlueSky Beauty skincare collection features a Facial Serum, Facial Oil Elixir, and a Deep Tissue Moisturizer (Queen of Creams).

The major companies serving the global spa services market include Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Marriott International, Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Ltd., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Aveda partnered with Nykaa to launch Aveda X Nykaa. An elevated offering, the first Aveda X Nykaa salon opens doors in the garden city of India.

