SpAce Arquitectura Named in Business Worldwide Magazine's 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Mexico City based architecture firm SpAce Arquitectura has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of its 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch.

The top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those making the Top 20 have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets. SpAce Arquitectura impressed the judging panel with their revolutionary work in space making.

With the average person now spending a huge 90,000 hours at work in their lifetime, it's never been more important for companies to consider how their working environments impact on health and behaviour. The team of architectural experts at SpAce Arquitectura are committed to creating spaces that have a positive effect on staff's moods and wellbeing, in turn boosting productivity and morale and reducing sick days.

Led by Founder and CEO Juan Carlos Baumgartner, the healthy workplace trailblazers have researched behavioural and wellbeing links to incorporate a revolutionary new concept known as neuro architecture into corporate spaces.

SpAce Arquitectura was borne out of a passion for design and architecture in 1999 and was originally based in Chicago, USA. The award-winning enterprise now operates out of Mexico City and has gained an impressive reputation as a leader in Latin American interior design. Today the company has spearheaded exciting design projects in over 20 countries, creating thoughtful and attractive spaces that help people live, work and play.

Juan Carlos Baumgartner and his team use a combination of colours, fabrics, tones, textures, technology and design expertise to incorporate the revolutionary concept into spaces around the world. With "Design for Happiness" as the company's slogan, it's clear that the focus is always on making the human experience a positive one.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Juan Carlos Baumgartner explained the process; "Firstly, we spend time evaluating the emotional profiles of our customers. It's important to us to firmly establish the type of experience they wish their clients to resonate with, and the psychology of their decision making. The impact that buildings have on our brain, our behaviour and our emotional wellbeing is always foremost in our design approach."

