Tactical Rehabilitation, Inc. wins two Business Worldwide Magazines Corporate Excellence Awards

25 Jan, 2024

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by David Marr and led by Kevin MacRitchie, Tactical Rehabilitation, Inc. is an enterprise that has changed the lives of servicepeople all over America. The company has now won two Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards; Visionary Leadership in the Healthcare Business' & 'Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Champion'.

In its 2023 round, the Global Corporate Excellence Awards continue to shine a spotlight on organisations and leaders who focus on relentless excellence in the business world. By acknowledging these achievements on a global stage, these awards not only celebrate success but also encourage others to follow suit, fostering a culture of excellence that transcends borders and industries. This recognition ultimately propels the world of business and finance towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

Many individuals who have served in the military live with chronic pain, as well as mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. These conditions often extend their reach beyond the servicemember, affecting loved ones who provide crucial support. 

Access to the right health care plays a pivotal role in addressing the unique needs of military personnel and veterans, and Tactical Rehabilitation Inc. offers a range of products tailored to these distinct requirements. Founded by David Marr and led by Kevin MacRitchie, the compassionate enterprise strives to improve the well-being of the people who have dedicated their lives to protecting others, significantly enhancing the overall health and resilience of military communities across the United States.

Over thirty years, Kevin MacRitchie has demonstrated impressive strengths in business turnaround and business structuring for rapid profitable growth.  His motivational, supportive leadership style, which fosters a culture in which everyone has a voice, has propelled Tactical Rehabilitation to be voted as the Best Place to Work in 2023.

The Tactical Rehabilitation team works hard to bring patients the best in healthcare products, from TENS machines and ultrasound devices to custom orthotics. The utilization of digital 3D modelling has emerged as a technological beacon, empowering Tactical Rehabilitation's trusted partners to craft custom orthotic solutions in as little as 72 hours. This innovative approach has translated into life-altering products for individuals who endured chronic pain for years, not only nursing them back to health but also allowing them to rediscover the activities they love. In 2023 alone, Tactical Rehabilitation served over 16,000 patients, and projections suggest that by the end of Q1 2024 the team will have soon helped improve the lives of more than 100,000 people.

