Space for Humanity and Amazon Bring "Project Hail Mary" to the Smithsonian for a Special Screening

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity, the global nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to space and sharing the transformative power of the Overview Effect, partnered with Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon's Public Policy teams to host a special advance screening of the highly anticipated film "Project Hail Mary" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum last night.

The private event, introduced by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, brought together leaders from the aerospace, scientific, and legislative communities to celebrate humanity's enduring spirit of exploration.

Prior to the screening, Space for Humanity astronaut Amanda Nguyen, who traveled to space and experienced the Overview Effect firsthand, held a fireside chat with "Project Hail Mary" novelist Andy Weir. The conversation highlighted the powerful interplay of science, storytelling, and humanity's ability to come together, solve big problems, and explore the cosmos.

Based on Weir's latest bestselling novel, "Project Hail Mary" tells the story of school teacher Ryland Grace, an ordinary person who undertakes an extraordinary journey to space in service of all humanity. It is a story that deeply aligns with Space for Humanity's mission to democratize access to space for everyday people.

"Ordinary people are capable of extraordinary things when they face unlikely odds. That message is on full display in 'Project Hail Mary,'" said Space for Humanity Executive Director, Antonio Peronace. "We are honored and excited to help share this wonderful story with the world. Much like our revolutionary Citizen Astronaut Program, 'Project Hail Mary' is a love letter to believing in unexpected heroes, in all their forms. It recognizes self-doubt, showcases hardship, and celebrates the temerity of problem solving, compassion, and life itself."

Since its inception in 2017, Space for Humanity has helped sponsor a diverse group of civilian astronauts, including educators, engineers, advocates, and community leaders, to travel to space. Postflight, these astronauts work tirelessly as ambassadors for global cooperation, scientific curiosity, and planetary stewardship.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is a global nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to space and leveraging the transformative power of the Overview Effect for the benefit of all humanity. By sponsoring Citizen Astronauts and supporting programs that bring more people closer to the experience of spaceflight, the organization seeks to inspire new generations of leaders to protect Earth and work together across borders.

Learn more at www.spaceforhumanity.org

Media Contact: Brandon Fibbs, [email protected]

SOURCE Space for Humanity