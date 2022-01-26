Space For Humanity Announces $1.25 million Matching Campaign to Send More People to Space

"We are incredibly grateful to this donor for their support of our mission," said Rachel Lyons, executive director of Space for Humanity. "Fundraising plays a critical role in our ability to build meaningful programs that will allow us to not only expand access to space for all of humanity but also to ensure future citizen astronauts can use their experience visiting space to make a positive impact here on Earth. We believe now more than ever, the potential of the Overview Effect is vitally important. We are thrilled to have this additional funding to continue our work to ensure as many people can experience space as possible."

Applications for the Humanity Missions sponsored spaceflight and leadership training will close on February 15th, at which point applicants will be selected following a rigorous review process led by a diverse committee to enter into Space for Humanity's Citizen Astronaut Program. After their spaceflight, graduates will be welcomed into Space for Humanity's Overview Cohort Community for ongoing support, accountability, and inspiration.

The organization is agnostic when it comes to flight providers, and intends to purchase seats for citizen astronauts as soon as they are available and affordable to do so. Space for Humanity anticipates crews will fly with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, World View, and Space Perspective; however, no mission dates have been secured by the providers at this time.

Space For Humanity has already received $170K in pledges to kickstart this campaign, the organization hopes to reach the full $1.25 million mark before the end of the year.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is expanding access to space for all of humanity. The nonprofit is organizing the planet's first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program, where leaders, from any walk of life can apply for an opportunity to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space.

Through its citizen spaceflight program, leadership training, and collaborative efforts to educate the public, Space for Humanity is setting the stage to create the world we want, both here on Earth and throughout the cosmos. For more information, please visit www.spaceforhumanity.org

