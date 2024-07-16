SPACE FOR HUMANITY ANNOUNCES EMILY CALANDRELLI AS CAP AMBASSADOR

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity (S4H) is thrilled to announce that another esteemed member of our S4H family is set to embark on an extraordinary journey to space.

Emily Calandrelli, renowned science communicator and advocate, will be joining us as a Citizen Astronaut Program (CAP) Ambassador.

We are excited to join Emily Calandrelli, known for her impactful work in inspiring young girls to pursue careers in STEM, in announcing that she will be flying with Blue Origin.

"Space for Humanity is thrilled for Emily! We're also excited knowing that such a dedicated and gifted science communicator with a strong background in STEM is going to space. Emily Calandrelli has spent years opening up a world of possibilities in STEM for young people globally. That's why we know that this mission isn't just about her traveling to space, it's about the countless others she will be bringing along with her. We're so proud to cheer her on," said Space for Humanity Executive Director Antonio Peronace.

Emily Calandrelli's dedication to making science accessible and exciting for the next generation aligns perfectly with S4H's mission to democratize access to space and foster a sense of global interconnectedness.

Emily Calandrelli, a West Virginia native, added, "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to fly with Blue Origin. I look forward to representing my home state in this way and show the world what kids from Appalachia can do, what women can do, and what mothers can do. Country roads...take me to space!"

In celebration of Emily's upcoming flight, S4H will be hosting a donation campaign on our website to support her journey. Details on how to contribute will be available soon. Your generous support of Emily will help us continue to uplift every member of our global family and promote a sustainable future for our incredible world.

Stay tuned for more updates and join us in celebrating this exciting milestone! Together, we will continue to elevate dreams and reach for the stars.

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to democratizing access to space for all the world's citizens. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals of any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, committed to inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all. Together, Space for Humanity and its supporters are changing perspectives on humanity's interconnectivity, the fragility of our planet, and our place in the cosmos.

To learn more about Emily's mission, Space for Humanity's work, and how you can support these efforts, please visit www.SpaceForHumanity.org.

Ad Astra.

