SPACE FOR HUMANITY EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR SCIENCE COMMUNICATOR HEADING TO SPACE

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space for Humanity (S4H) is excited to wish Blue Origin and the entire crew of NS28 a successful and safe flight this Friday, November 22nd, 2024. Space for Humanity is also especially proud to express its support for science communicator Emily Calandrelli.

Commenting on the upcoming flight, Space for Humanity Executive Director Antonio Peronace stated, "Emily Calandrelli is a talented and impactful science communicator who works tirelessly to deconstruct science and make it accessible to the masses. As an organization dedicated to making space accessible to all, Space for Humanity highly respects and values the work Emily does every day to inspire and encourage young people to dream of a career in STEM and a future in space."

Emily Calandrelli is a renowned science communicator, engineer, author, and television presenter. A West Virginia native, Emily earned two bachelor's degrees as an undergraduate at West Virginia University, worked as an intern at NASA, and earned two master's degrees from MIT. She has gone on to be a successful science communicator with appearances ranging from in-person lectures to shows on television and streaming on Netflix. She is also a popular published author.

Ahead of her flight, Emily commented, "I'm incredibly excited to fly to space and become the 100th woman to see our planet from the stars. A bookend to an historic milestone. Let's light this candle!"

Antonio Peronace continued, "Emily's flight will take both her and her reach to new heights. Space for Humanity looks forward to counting Emily as an official Overview Ambassador upon her return. We cannot wait to have her back on Earth and see how she intensifies her work as a flown astronaut."

S4H Overview Ambassadors are astronauts who have experienced the Overview Effect by traveling to space. These Ambassadors want to share their experience and the importance of the S4H mission to continue to bring citizens to space to have their own overview experience. S4H Overview Ambassadors are not to be confused with S4H Citizen Astronauts, who are selected through an open and free selection process of public applicants and are fully funded by S4H.

S4H also expresses warm wishes especially to organization friends Sharon and Marc Hagle on their return to space. They join Emily as part of Blue Origin's NS28 crew.

Space for Humanity is a globally recognized, 501c3 nonprofit organization that is increasing access to space for all the world's citizens and changing humanity's perspective on our place in the cosmos. Space for Humanity operates a Citizen Astronaut Program that sends thoughtfully selected, impact-driven individuals from any walk of life to space to experience the "Overview Effect," a cognitive shift brought on by viewing the Earth from space. Space for Humanity provides its Citizen Astronauts specialized training so that upon their return to Earth they can serve as leaders and global ambassadors, inspiring a better, brighter tomorrow for all.

