Space for Humanity's "Take Off in Zero-G" to Inspire the Next Generation of Global Space Communicators

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow is the final day to apply for Space for Humanity's "Take Off in Zero-G," a new initiative designed to identify, support, and empower the next generation of space and science communicators. The nonprofit, dedicated to expanding access to space and the transformative perspective it provides, is encouraging aspiring storytellers from around the world to submit their applications before the deadline.

The program combines the transformative experience of zero-G flight with mentorship and storytelling training. Selected participants from regions where space voices are often underrepresented will win a seat aboard a Space for Humanity Air Zero G flight departing from Bordeaux, France, on August 26, 2026. Beyond the flight itself, they will receive guidance from established science communication mentors to help strengthen their storytelling skills, grow their audiences, and launch their own science-focused social media channels.

"The future of space needs more voices," said Antonio Peronace, Executive Director of Space for Humanity. "By empowering communicators from underrepresented regions, we hope to broaden access to knowledge, inspire curiosity, and bring new perspectives to the story of exploration."

Building on Space for Humanity's previous zero-G program, which flew scientists, educators, and advocates from around the world, "Take Off in Zero-G" continues the organization's mission of making transformative space experiences accessible to people from all backgrounds.

"The story of humanity's future among the stars should be told by many voices, not just a few," Peronace continued. "That future can only inspire when people see themselves reflected in it. By expanding access to knowledge and helping new storytellers share their perspectives, we hope to ensure the next chapter of exploration represents all of humanity."

No previous experience in space or science communication is required. Space for Humanity is looking for passionate individuals eager to inspire others by sharing STEM, space, and their zero-G journey with their communities.

To apply, applicants must follow Space for Humanity's social media accounts, submit an entry form at https://tally.so/r/rjgjOL, and make a public video answering the following three questions:

Why do you want to become a space communicator?

What unique perspective do you bring to space communication?

Why does space storytelling matter in your region?

Submissions must include the hashtag #TakeOffInZeroG, tag Space for Humanity, and remain publicly visible throughout the selection process.

"This is more than a chance to experience weightlessness," Peronace added. "It is an opportunity to join a new generation of space communicators, share your perspective with the world, and help inspire humanity's future among the stars."

Applications close tomorrow. For more information, click here: https://spaceforhumanity.org/takeoffinzerog.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is a global nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to space and the transformative perspective shift it provides. Our mission is to help humanity see itself and our world differently and, in doing so, inspire a more connected, compassionate, and collaborative future for all.

Brandon Fibbs, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Space for Humanity