Space Force Tasks Ursa Space to Provide USINDOPACOM with Analytics Following Japanese Natural Disaster

ITHACA, N.Y., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, Inc., a leader in satellite insights, has completed a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) task order in support of the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in response to Japan's recent natural disaster. Ursa Space has provided analysis of commercial space remote sensing data to assess the damage in the form of Operational Planning Products (OPPs). Products supplied to the Space Force include analysis and visual products, derived from EO, SAR, RF and other space-based commercial imagery and data to aid our allies and partners.

On Monday January 1, 2024, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan causing severe damage in the Ishikawa Prefecture. On January 3, major tsunamis caused significant damage to Suzu City and the surrounding area. The earthquake shook the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday afternoon, collapsing buildings, sparking fires, and triggering tsunami alerts. At least 57 people were killed by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, according to a Japanese public broadcaster who cited officials from Ishikawa Prefecture.

This short notice task order, requested by the Space Force Component (SPACEFORINDOPAC), provided situational awareness to first responders and informed planning for relief operations. Ursa Space's efforts included identifying and providing assessments for damaged and obstructed roads, ground shift, damaged buildings, potential derelict vessels, flooded areas, concentrations of displaced persons, and damage to critical infrastructure. Ursa Space's analysis was summarized in unclassified OPPs that could be easily distributed and shared amongst stakeholders for enhancing situational awareness and planning for rescue efforts.

Ursa Space's expertise with SAR imagery was critical for this effort due to the extensive cloud cover that persisted for several days over the impacted area after the earthquake. The day/night and all-weather utility of SAR data collection and Ursa Space's extensive experience with analysis of SAR imagery were essential to provide situational awareness that would have been difficult to achieve with electro-optical imaging. Ursa Space leveraged automated analytics for SAR data to rapidly provide focus and clarity for the damaged areas. The rapid results derived from SAR imagery and automated analytics permitted Ursa Space's analysts to dedicate their efforts to additional analysis that would not have otherwise been possible under such short timelines for delivery.

Ursa Space leverages the world's most comprehensive and progressive virtual constellation from multiple commercial sources and advanced data fusion capabilities. For this effort, Ursa Space provided orchestration of short-notice imagery collection and resourced data from our virtual constellation of commercial space remote sensing vendors.

Ursa Space's platform orchestrates satellite imagery and analytic services at scale, to rapidly deliver insights to customers when needed. As of this announcement, Ursa Space's ever-growing archive catalog exceeds 48 million data records, with access to 23 of the industry's most trusted satellite imagery providers for new tasking. Ursa Space's differentiated, deep SAR processing expertise supports advanced analytics with the ability to use data from further up the vendor processing chain.

About Ursa Space

Ursa Space is a global satellite insight infrastructure company that provides business and government decision-makers access to on-demand analytic solutions. Through our radar satellite network and data fusion expertise, Ursa Space detects real-time changes in the physical world to expand transparency. Our subscription and custom services enable you to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations. To learn more, please visit www.ursaspace.com.

About U.S Space Force Space Systems Command

Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation's strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defense and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, academic and allied organizations to outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow. For more information, visit ssc.spaceforce.mil and follow @USSF-SSC on LinkedIn.

