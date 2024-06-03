Space Genius Announces Significant Technology Enhancements That Optimize Revenue

With new upgrades and enhancements, the Space Genius enterprise parking management software makes coordinating all aspects of operating a parking facility simple and profitable.

TAMPA, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Genius is proud to announce the latest upgrades to their robust parking management software. For over a decade, Space Genius has provided state-of-the-art commercial parking management software to parking operations of all sizes. Now, the company has made significant advancements that boost the technology to new levels of performance.

Space Genius is a proprietary platform that includes a real-time, pre-paid reservation system, loyalty, mobile app, yield management, dynamic pricing and much more. It is a powerful white-label platform that drives everything from reservations to integration with external demand channels and third-party services.

Over the past year, Space Genius has concentrated its development efforts on optimizing its innovative software. By adding these features, the platform is better than ever:

New User Interface: Powerful new real-time dashboard

Powerful new real-time dashboard Inventory/Pricing Management: Streamlined product inventory and pricing management process

Streamlined product inventory and pricing management process Cruise Module: New cruise management module for cruise-based parking operators

New cruise management module for cruise-based parking operators Increased Performance: Massive system and hardware upgrades enhance performance and overall speed

Massive system and hardware upgrades enhance performance and overall speed Upgraded Reservation Confirmations: Automated and customized confirmation, cancelation, and modification emails

Automated and customized confirmation, cancelation, and modification emails Loyalty Upgrades: System now supports multiple Loyalty programs, simultaneously. This allows membership tiers, such as gold, silver, platinum, or segmented programs such as Disabled Veterans discount programs, Travel Agent programs, Senior Citizen discounts, and more.

According to VP of Engineering Jason Kistler, "Our efforts over the past year have been targeted and have enabled our platform to optimize opportunities that drive incremental revenue. We have made advancements that address the needs of parking operators and owners of any size operation."

Partnering with parking clients of all scale and type, Space Genius assists operators and owners in solving issues and refining their operations, all with the goal of increasing efficiency and revenue. The innovative platform is suitable for all segments of parking, private or public - from urban garages and surface lots, to airports, cruise ports, municipalities, hospitals, universities and more.

Giving operators total control, the system has integration capability that allows control across multiple platforms. This cloud-based architecture integrates seamlessly for micromanagement of parking processes and equipment.

Who Is Space Genius?

Space Genius is a progressive firm committed to accelerating the use of advanced technology in the parking industry. It is the pioneer of "smart" parking software designed to give operators complete control over their operation and to provide a seamless end-user experience. It leverages over 12 years of parking software experience assisting parking operators of all sizes to maximize revenue and efficiency.

The firm operates and has development and support located in Tampa, Florida. Space Genius has clients in Canada and across the USA.

Contact: David Sparks, Chief Marketing Officer, 312-933-7683 or [email protected]

SOURCE Space Genius