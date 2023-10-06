Space Lander And Rover Market to grow by USD 422.14 million during 2021-2026, Increase in investments for space explorations across the globe to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The space lander and rover market size is expected to grow by USD 422.14 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (lunar surface exploration, mars surface exploration, and asteroid surface exploration) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in investments for space explorations across the globe is notably driving the space lander and rover market growth. Rovers are essential equipment for space exploration, and various governments are inclined to space exploration missions. There is a rising investment and the launch of space missions. These missions are to discover the presence of water, precious elements, and other compounds on planets. Countries are spending billions of dollars on such explorations. On July 30, 2020, NASA began its Mars 2020 mission, which involved the employment of the Perseverance rover. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the space lander and rover market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Lander and Rover Market 2022-2026
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the space lander and rover market: Airbus SE, Astrobotic Technology Inc., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, CNSA, Deep Space Industries, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, Intuitive Machines LLC, ispace Inc., JAXA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Motiv Space Systems Inc., NASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Applications Services NV, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., and The Boeing Co.
  • Space Lander and Rover Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 9.03% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The technological advancements in 3D printing technology are an emerging market trend.

Challenge

  • The high costs involved in space exploration missions challenge the growth of the space lander and rover market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The lunar surface exploration segment will be significant during the forecast period. As compared to Mars' surface exploration segment, the lunar surface exploration segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue. This massive growth in the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of investments in lunar surface exploration missions by several space agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the lunar surface exploration segment of the space lander and rover market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request the FREE Sample

