Space Tourism Market to grow by USD 6.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Airbus Group SE, Axiom Space Inc. and Bigelow Aerospace LLC, and more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The space tourism market is estimated to grow by USD 6.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%. The space tourism market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer space tourism market are Airbus Group SE, Axiom Space Inc., Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, Excalibur Almaz Ltd., PD AeroSpace Ltd., Sierra Space Corp., Space Adventures Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Space Perspective, The Boeing Co., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., World View Enterprises Inc., Zero 2 Infinity SL, and Zero Gravity Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Tourism Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Airbus Group SE.: The company offers space tourism services such as earth observation, telecom satellites, human spaceflights, and others.

Axiom Space Inc.: The company offers space tourism services such as private astronaut space travel programs by training the participants at space agency facilities.

Bigelow Aerospace LLC: The company offers space tourism services such as a space habitat module, and the B330 which is a next-generation inflatable space habitat.

Blue Origin Enterprises LP: The company offers space tourism services such as spacecraft for space tourism under the name, New Shepard.

The company offers space tourism services such as spacecraft for space tourism under the name, New Shepard. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will account for 52% of the global space tourism market growth during the forecast period. The evolution of space tourism concepts is expected to drive the development of space tourism technology in North America since most major space tourism stakeholders, such as SpaceX, are based in this region. The company is aggressively advancing its space-related technologies in collaboration with various other regional and intercontinental space industry stakeholders. Therefore, it can be concluded that enduring investments in orbital space tourism technologies will also nurture the development of technologies related to space tourism in North America, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Since the beginning of 2021, there has been a rise in space research activities, which has propelled the demand for space tourism in the region. Thus, the regional space tourism market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing investments in space tourism by vendors

Increasing investments in space tourism by vendors Key Trend - Increasing number of next-generation engineers

- Increasing number of next-generation engineers Major Challenges - High risk associated with space travel

Market Segmentation

By Type, the suborbital tourism will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the FREE Sample Report

