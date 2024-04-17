Space4All Space STEM Awareness Campaign Launches Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Education and four nonprofit space organizations are spotlighting

the benefits of space and STEM career opportunities

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Aerospace (WIA), the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Club for the Future, and Space Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education, are launching a new national space STEM awareness campaign, Space4All, that aims to increase understanding about the benefits of space for life on Earth. The campaign was first announced on April 8 when Vice President Kamala Harris issued a Call to Action to bring the benefits of space to communities across America. The campaign will spotlight the relevance, impact, and accessibility of space and highlight pathways to success in space-related STEM education and careers. There will be a specific focus on reaching underrepresented communities to ensure equitable, diverse, and inclusive growth within the space industry.

The five-year public awareness campaign was initiated by the National Space Council and aligns to the Interagency Roadmap to Support Space-Related STEM Education and Workforce with the goal to Inspire, Prepare and Employ a diverse space workforce. The campaign is now spearheaded through a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and these four nonprofit space organizations. More than 150 additional corporate, federal, and community-based organizations have joined the campaign as Space Champions.

As the lead government partner, the U.S. Department of Education adds expertise in connecting with students and preparing them for future success. "Our nation prospers when all students know and understand that they belong in STEM fields and that careers in space offer boundless opportunities for their success," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten.

"The Space4All awareness campaign is historic, inclusive, and mission-specific – fill the workforce gap in space," said WIA Board Chair and SAIC Vice President of Business Development Transformation Bridget Chatman. "WIA and SAIC are fully committed to working alongside our partners and the government to develop a STEM- and space-literate nation. We will continue to lead by addressing the student pipeline and workforce gaps that our nation faces today in real and impactful ways."

AIAA CEO Dan Dumbacher stressed the timeliness of this initiative, pointing out that, "By 2025, the U.S. STEM workforce will need 3.5 million new workers. We need to attract all of the brightest minds to join this exciting industry, especially from traditionally underrepresented communities. Today, only 16 percent of aerospace and defense workers are Black and Hispanic. The aerospace industry can do better, and we must address the lack of STEM-literate workers immediately with long-term solutions."

"Our mission at Club for the Future is to inspire and mobilize future generations to pursue STEM careers to harness space for the benefit of Earth. We're excited to partner with likeminded organizations to create opportunities for students to join the future space workforce," said Michael Edmonds, President of Blue Origin's Club for the Future.

"This is a pivotal moment for the space industry," added Heather Pringle, CEO of the Space Foundation. "Commercial and government space entities face a complex and demanding future, with an accelerating space economy coupled with a shrinking talent pool and fierce competition for individuals with the right skills and experience. When we also consider the declining number of students pursuing STEM degrees, we need all hands on deck. Space Foundation is proud to collaborate with the Space4All campaign to raise awareness of our ongoing efforts and amplify our recent partnership with Space Workforce 2030 so we include more audiences in the many exciting opportunities throughout the space industry."

Corporate champions are including the Space4All message in their ongoing activities and community outreach. The campaign is also attracting commercial champions that are not traditionally involved in space, including BET News and Documentaries and 23XI Racing, among others. Early efforts will bring an immediate boost to visibility and reach for the campaign.

On April 21, Leidos, 23XI Racing, and AIAA will help promote Space4All during the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega, introducing the campaign to a crowd of approximately 100,000 at the track and 4.5M viewing the broadcast.

viewing the broadcast. On May 3 , National Space Day, fourth and fifth grade classes across the country can join in exploring the wonders of space through a 45-minute broadcast through YouTube at 1 p.m. ET, supported by a special curriculum packet and educational materials. This event, led by Space Workforce 2030, will include a Q&A between kids and America's space experts.

In addition, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Association of Science and Technology Centers will be key champions in reaching students and families across the country, especially those in underrepresented communities. Boys & Girls Clubs serve 3.3 million young people each year, and ASTC represents more than 600 museums and science centers that engage more than 110 million people annually. The Space4All campaign and its corporate champions will work with these and numerous other nonprofit organizations to offer support and resources to increase focus on space STEM content and hands-on activities.

The campaign will also work with influencers and celebrities to further the reach of the Space4All message. Notable names include Emily Calandrelli (The Space Gal), Leland Melvin, Maynard Okereke (Hip Hop MD), Dr. Sian Proctor, and William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

Dr. Sian Proctor, Inspiration4 mission pilot and first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft, helped launch the campaign with this video. As the Space4All movement accelerates, resources and events will be added to the campaign website, Space4All.us.

Contact: Rebecca Gray, [email protected]

About Space4All

Space4All is a national space STEM awareness campaign, managed through a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Education and four nonprofit organizations – Women in Aerospace, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Blue Origin's Club for the Future, and Space Foundation. Space4All was developed around these essential themes:

Space holds the keys to solving global challenges, discovering life-changing scientific breakthroughs, and creating leading-edge technologies that revolutionize life here on Earth.

Space is an important part of our lives, our communities, and our future.

Space offers inspiring and financially rewarding careers for all types of skills and occupations including scientists, engineers, software developers, architects, physicians, machinists, technicians, welders, seamstresses, fashion designers, financial professionals, and many more.

For more information, visit Space4All.us.

SOURCE AIAA American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics