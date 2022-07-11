Spaceback Hires Nick Kalse as Regional Director Benelux and Nordics

LONDON , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceback, the global leader of Social Display continues its international expansion and appoints Nick Kalse to the team as Regional Director for the Benelux and Nordic regions.

Nick will lead Spaceback's growth within the region, working with Agencies, Trading desks, Ad networks, Publishers and Clients to drive adoption of the Spaceback Social Display creative format. Prior to Spaceback, Nick worked at Outbrain as the Managing Director for the Netherlands and Head of Sales for Benelux. Working closely with all major media agencies and brands within the region, he was also a member of the IAB "Taskforce Programmatic" with VIA Nederland. As a result, Nicks brings a significant amount of experience working within the Benelux region to the team.

Nick will report to Craig Mytton, Head of Global Partnerships.

When asked about Nick's appointment, Mytton commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome Nick to the team. His experience within the Benelux region is second to none, and with his background I am sure he will be able to drive the market forward as agencies, advertisers and publishers start to see the benefits which are offered by the social display creative format".

Nick Kalse continued, "I am excited by the opportunity offered by the Spaceback Social Display format. Spaceback's simple and user-friendly tool enables advertisers and agencies to create innovative and well-presenting advertisements easily, improving on the performance of traditional online display adverts and offering a well-performing alternative to spending all your marketing budget within the walled gardens.

Spaceback is well on its way to introducing this great product to the European market, and I am very pleased to be able to do this for the Benelux and Nordic regions."

Nick's addition to the Spaceback team further supports the growing demand for a better, more social advertising experience and Spaceback's role as the most comprehensive Social Display platform available to brands, agencies, and publishers.

Spaceback's automated creative platform connects the power of social media to the billions of daily advertising opportunities outside of the walled-gardens. Digital Marketers use Spaceback to authentically recreate social media experiences across the open web using their existing media buying stack. Social Display ads leverage the power of social media to engage audiences and generate superior performance compared to standard banner ads. For more information visit https://www.spaceback.com

Contact:

Craig Mytton

[email protected]

SOURCE Spaceback