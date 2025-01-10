Spacelift's Wojciech Barczynski, OpenTofu Project Technical Steering Committee Member, Heralds OpenTofu Anniversary and 1.9.0 Release

OpenTofu 1.9.0 includes features for clean code and easier resource planning.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacelift engineering VP Wojciech Barczynski today celebrated through a blog post on Spacelift.io the availability of the 1.9.0 release of the OpenTofu infrastructure as code (IaC) project and the anniversary of the open source project's first stable release. Spacelift, creator of the orchestration platform for managing the entire infrastructure life cycle, is a major upstream supporter of OpenTofu, and Barczynski is a member of the project's Technical Steering Committee.

"What began as a community-driven initiative to create an open-source alternative to Terraform has become a reliable infrastructure management tool," wrote Barczynski. "OpenTofu is backed by numerous industry leaders and a passionate developer community, and it is also a part of the Linux Foundation."

"By supporting OpenTofu, [Spacelift is] not only championing a tool that complements our platform but also investing in a future where open-source solutions drive the industry forward," he continued. "Together with the community, we aim to make infrastructure management more accessible, efficient and aligned with developers' needs."

New Features in the OpenTofu 1.9.0 Release

The OpenTofu 1.9.0 release, available today on GitHub, includes two significant new features:

`for_each` in provider configuration blocks

One of the biggest challenges keeping the code clean in a multi-region or multi-zone deployment is the sheer number of providers and related configurations to be juggled, requiring duplicated code for each region or zone. With provider iteration, code can be iterated over a set of providers, and duplicated code is no longer needed.

`-exclude` planning option

OpenTofu already has a -target option to only plan or apply certain resources. The -exclude flag does just the opposite – that is, include everything except a certain resource. This was one of the highest upvoted feature requests for the 1.9.0 release.

The new release also includes bug fixes and several improvements. You can read more about them in the release notes.

Milestones of the OpenTofu Stable Series

As it celebrates the anniversary of the first stable release, the OpenTofu community can point to a year of milestones and the steady delivery of useful features and fixes:

Version 1.6, released in January 2024 , marked the first release in the stable OpenTofu v1.0 series. The release included the OpenTofu Registry for modules and providers with a command-line interface, the testing feature, improvements to the S3 state backends, and many bug fixes. Most importantly, it demonstrated that the project and community were fully operational, with a dedicated core development team under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation and support from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

, marked the first release in the stable OpenTofu v1.0 series. The release included the OpenTofu Registry for modules and providers with a command-line interface, the testing feature, improvements to the S3 state backends, and many bug fixes. Most importantly, it demonstrated that the project and community were fully operational, with a dedicated core development team under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation and support from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). In April, version 1.7 delivered state encryption, meaning users need not rely solely on encryption at rest. Also version 1.7 began addressing the challenges of boilerplate, declarative code with dynamic provider-defined functions (written in, for example, Lua and Golang) for improved code readability and reusability. This release also offered greater configuration flexibility through dynamic provider-defined functions and support for 'removed' and loopable import blocks.

Version 1.8 was released for early evaluation in July. This release made OpenTofu code easier to maintain, learn and read. Users can now use variables and locals in places they were not previously supported. Test support, including mocking and overrides, was also improved.

OpenTofu Day at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

2024 also marked the launch of OpenTofu Day at two international conferences – the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon gatherings in Europe and North America. Spacelift was a Gold Sponsor of both OpenTofu Day events, which each convened nearly 200 practitioners, experts and enthusiasts for in-person sessions on the essential topics of IaC, the OpenTofu release road map, and community insights and best practices. Spacelift will be a Diamond Sponsor of OpenTofu Day on April 1, 2025, at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in London, England.

