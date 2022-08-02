Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. to Acquire Still Lumber

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase Still Lumber, a building-materials supplier in Conyers, Georgia.

"Still Lumber is a natural fit with Spahn & Rose," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's CEO. "Like Spahn & Rose, Still Lumber has a long history of providing quality, expert service to contractor and homeowner customers. We're proud to have Still Lumber join the Spahn & Rose family."

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., based in Dubuque, Iowa, acquires Still Lumber, a building-materials supplier in Conyers, Georgia.

The acquisition complements Spahn & Rose's 2021 purchase of Metro Building Products, based in Marietta, Georgia. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and was named LBM Journal's 2022 Dealer of the Year, an honor that recognized the company's superior customer service, leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.

Still Lumber was founded in 1946 and serves the Atlanta metro area, Georgia's Rockdale County and beyond. Still Lumber's customer base includes contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios. Still Lumber offers custom-cut lumber and a variety of products such as framing lumber, hardwood lumber, joists and decking material.

"It's been a privilege to serve the Conyers and Atlanta area," says Still co-owner Jason Hill. "For more than 75 years, Still Lumber has provided contractors and builders with high-quality building materials and outstanding service. I'm confident Spahn & Rose will find new ways to serve our customers."

The acquisition of Still Lumber marks the fourth recent major addition for Spahn & Rose, including Dunn Lumber in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in February 2019; Moeller & Walter Lumber in Reinbeck, Iowa, in February 2020; and Metro Building Products in August 2021.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose currently operates 24 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Georgia and Wisconsin. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials—windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and more—enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.

