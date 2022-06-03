Spain Construction Equipment Market Assessment Report 2022: Infrastructure Investment in 2021 will Drive the Construction Industry's Growth - Forecasts to 228

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spain Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during 2022-2028.



The report considers the present scenario of the Spain construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Spain construction equipment market.

The Material Handling segment is the largest in Spain construction equipment market, followed by earthmoving and road construction equipment. Forklifts and Excavators have been the fast-growing segments. The demand for excavators and forklifts is expected to rise due to various government investments in infrastructure development, growth in renewable energy, and the country's construction industries.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

Spain is the largest market for Forklift in the world; the equipment is extremely flexible, cheaper, and can be used to lift and move various materials over short distances, which makes it extremely popular in the Spain construction market.

. The infrastructure investment in 2021 will drive the construction industry's growth. The government's focus on renewable energy resources for power generation is attracting major FDI inflows in 2021.

As per January 2022 , the Ecological Transition Ministry is processing 697 renewable energy projects, including 467 solar parks, 211 wind farms, 2 hydro-electric proposals and 17 hybrid plants. These increasing projects are expected to increase the demand for earthmoving equipment in the renewable energy sector.

, the Ecological Transition Ministry is processing 697 renewable energy projects, including 467 solar parks, 211 wind farms, 2 hydro-electric proposals and 17 hybrid plants. These increasing projects are expected to increase the demand for earthmoving equipment in the renewable energy sector. The surge in infrastructure development projects across Spain such as Punta Norte Residential Complex ( $220 million ), Palencia-Aguilar de Campoo High-Speed Railway Line Palencia Norte-Amusco section ( $114 million ), Sinova Wastewater Treatment Plant ( $72 million ) and Sabinar Photovoltaic Complex 252 MW ( $213 million ). The Hydraulic infrastructures had an investment of $740.1 million in 2021, to which $102.5 million will be added in 2022, which will be invested through public entities and state-owned companies.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Komatsu, Caterpillar, Kubota, Hitachi construction equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders which accounted for nearly ~33% of overall construction equipment market share in 2021.



Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo CE

Komatsu

Liebherr

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

XCMG

SANY

JCB

Kobelco

Zoomlion

Hitachi Construction equipment

Hyundai construction equipment

Distributors

LVP Cranes

Centrocar

ITT Bobcat OF

AURTENECHE MAQUINARIA

SUR KOMAT MAQUINARIA

Finanzauto

