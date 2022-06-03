Spain Construction Equipment Market Assessment Report 2022: Infrastructure Investment in 2021 will Drive the Construction Industry's Growth - Forecasts to 228

Jun 03, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Spain Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during 2022-2028.
The report considers the present scenario of the Spain construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Spain construction equipment market.
The Material Handling segment is the largest in Spain construction equipment market, followed by earthmoving and road construction equipment. Forklifts and Excavators have been the fast-growing segments. The demand for excavators and forklifts is expected to rise due to various government investments in infrastructure development, growth in renewable energy, and the country's construction industries.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT
- Spain is the largest market for Forklift in the world; the equipment is extremely flexible, cheaper, and can be used to lift and move various materials over short distances, which makes it extremely popular in the Spain construction market.
- Various civil engineering works and residential projects prompt demand for telematics in excavators in the market. The real estate and affordable housing projects support the demand for large tower cranes in Spain.
- The infrastructure investment in 2021 will drive the construction industry's growth. The government's focus on renewable energy resources for power generation is attracting major FDI inflows in 2021.
- As per January 2022, the Ecological Transition Ministry is processing 697 renewable energy projects, including 467 solar parks, 211 wind farms, 2 hydro-electric proposals and 17 hybrid plants. These increasing projects are expected to increase the demand for earthmoving equipment in the renewable energy sector.
- The surge in infrastructure development projects across Spain such as Punta Norte Residential Complex ($220 million), Palencia-Aguilar de Campoo High-Speed Railway Line Palencia Norte-Amusco section ($114 million), Sinova Wastewater Treatment Plant ($72 million) and Sabinar Photovoltaic Complex 252 MW ($213 million). The Hydraulic infrastructures had an investment of $740.1 million in 2021, to which $102.5 million will be added in 2022, which will be invested through public entities and state-owned companies.
- As per the State Budget contemplates, the water quality infrastructure for the Hydrographic Confederations and National Parks as an investment of $785.6 million had increased its budget by 11%, with a forecast of $44 million for 2021.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Komatsu, Caterpillar, Kubota, Hitachi construction equipment and Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders which accounted for nearly ~33% of overall construction equipment market share in 2021.
Key Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Volvo CE
- Komatsu
- Liebherr
- Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
- XCMG
- SANY
- JCB
- Kobelco
- Zoomlion
- Hitachi Construction equipment
- Hyundai construction equipment
Distributors
- LVP Cranes
- Centrocar
- ITT Bobcat OF
- AURTENECHE MAQUINARIA
- SUR KOMAT MAQUINARIA
- Finanzauto
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 the Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment
Section 3 Spain Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
- Spain Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
- Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
- Spain Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Spain, Advantage Spain, Fdi in Spain, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, Covid-19 Impact
Section 5 Technology Development
- Advent of Technology
Section 6 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors Caterpillar - Komatsu - Xcmg - Sany - Hyundai Construction Machinery - Volvo Construction Equipment - Hitachi Construction Machinery - Jcb - Liebherr - Kobelco - Kubota - Zoomlion
- Distributors Profile
Section 7 Quantitative Summary
Section 8 Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Graphs
- List of Tables
Section 9 Report Scope & Definition
