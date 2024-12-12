Spalding Continues as Official Net Equipment Supplier for Pro Volleyball Federation Through 2027 Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding, a leader in sports equipment innovation, and Pro Volleyball Federation, North America's premier women's professional volleyball league, have announced the extension of their partnership, with Spalding continuing as the league's Official Volleyball Net Equipment Supplier through the next four years into 2027.

Building on the league's successful inaugural season, where Pro Volleyball Federation teams played before nearly 400,000 fans and achieved significant social media growth, Spalding remains committed to enhancing the player and fan experience with its industry-leading Freestanding Volleyball Systems. Since joining forces in 2024, Spalding has supplied the league with its innovative Freestanding Volleyball Systems, which eliminate the need for permanent installations, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of use. This cutting-edge equipment has played an integral role in providing a seamless on-court experience throughout the league's first year.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Pro Volleyball Federation," said Lisa M Ebersole, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Spalding. "This collaboration has been a game-changer, elevating the sport to new heights. By continuing our partnership , we're committed to building on our success, fostering innovation, and inspiring the next generation of volleyball stars."

"Pro Volleyball Federation was proud to partner with Spalding in our inaugural season," noted CEO Jen Spicher. "It made perfect sense to continue working together to maintain and improve what was provided to our teams as we head into 2025. Our league and its teams appreciate all they have done to support and grow the sport of volleyball."

The partnership extension underscores a mutual commitment to growing the sport at all levels. Pro Volleyball Federation's upcoming 2025 season kicks off in January, promising even more action-packed matches, increased attendance, and an unmatched fan experience.

