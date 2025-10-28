Spalding Named Official Game Ball of Overtime Elite; Enters Exclusive Retail Partnership with Overtime

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding, the world's leading basketball brand, has entered into a multi-faceted partnership with Overtime and Overtime Elite (OTE). As part of the agreement, Spalding's Legacy TF-1000 will become the official on-court game ball for all OTE games. In addition, Spalding has secured exclusive rights to produce and sell co-branded Overtime and OTE products at retail.

Spalding, The Official Game Ball of Overtime Elite

This partnership expands Spalding's reach into both the performance and lifestyle segments of basketball, aligning with Overtime's strong presence among Gen Z athletes and fans. Overtime is a digital-first sports media company that generates more than 3 billion monthly views and engages a community of over 115 million followers, with 81% of its audience under the age of 35. Overtime Elite is a developmental basketball league for players aged 16-19, offering a unique model that includes professional training, academic support, compensation, and a pathway to the NBA - all while preserving NCAA eligibility.

"Spalding is proud to be the official licensed and on-court game basketball partner of Overtime and Overtime Elite," said Matt Maresca, Sr. Manager of Brand Communications and Licensing at Spalding. "This multi-faceted partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch equipment that meets the demands of elite level athletes while also being front and center to engage with them digitally. By inspiring the next generation of athletes and assisting them on their journey, we are focused on empowering them to unlock their full potential and push boundaries to realize their dreams, on and off the court."

"Spalding's been built into the DNA of basketball," said Jesse Shaw, VP, Head of Sales & League Partnerships at Overtime. "Now the TF-1000 becomes part of Overtime Elite's story — where the next era of hoop culture begins."

The retail component of the partnership will begin with a Q4 2025 product launch at Target, including am OTE team logo-inspired basketball featured on a dedicated endcap alongside other Overtime/OTE hardgoods such as bags and hydration. This launch marks the first in a series of planned retail activations aimed at connecting with the next generation of athletes.

About Spalding®:

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. Spalding is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING® trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com .

About Overtime

Overtime empowers the next generation of athletes and fans across digital platforms by building disruptive new sports leagues and developing and distributing original sports content.

Overtime owns and operates OTE and Overtime Select in basketball, OT7 in football, and OTX in boxing while producing over 150 pieces of original sports content weekly for its 115MM+ global followers. The company is a key partner to marquee sports leagues and rights holders worldwide, including the NFL and NBC Sports for the Olympic Games. Overtime's business model is driven by sponsorships, e-commerce, licensing and media rights.

Overtime is funded by top VC firms, strategic investors, industry leaders, and athletes, including Liberty Media Corporation, Amazon, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Sapphire Sport, Winslow Capital, Spark Capital, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Quavo and 40+ NBA and NFL stars including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. 5 NBA team owners and over 6% of active NBA players have invested in Overtime.

About OTE

Overtime Elite is a 9-team basketball league with the top 16-19-year-old elite players from around the world. OTE is grounded in a foundation of basketball development, academic acceleration, and economic empowerment. OTE offers unprecedented exposure to its players both as it relates to NBA scouts and college coaches but also to a massive social audience and key brand partners including State Farm, Gatorade and adidas. OTE serves the next generation of fans closer to the action, on their own terms, while still keeping the basketball at the highest and most competitive in the country.

