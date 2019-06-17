Spalding Makes Basketballs Available On Amazon Prime Now, Just In Time For Go Hoop Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Go Hoop Day, Spalding® will make its Spalding Precision™ model basketball available on Amazon's Prime Now in more than 30 U.S. cities, so players can get the gear they need just in time for the main event. Go Hoop Day is Sunday, June 23.

Spalding will make its Precision model basketball available on Amazon's Prime Now in more than 30 U.S. cities just in time for Go Hoop Day Go Hoop Day is a unifying, global celebration of the greatest game on earth co-founded by Chris Paul. As the official ball of basketball, and sponsor of Go Hoop Day, we strive to help make the game more accessible.

"Basketball is the most played sport in the United States. Making the new Spalding Precision™ available on Prime Now will be a major step for the accessibility of the game in America's biggest basketball cities," said Jack Marquardt, Spalding VP of Brand Communications. "We're excited to partner again with Go Hoop Day this year to make it easier for players around the country to get out and play and show their love for the game."

The Spalding Precision™, the latest innovation from Spalding and the official game ball of the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship and the AAU Super Showcase, will be available on Prime Now in more than 30 U.S. cities, available to Prime members with one-hour and two-hour delivery options. Built for the hardwood and born for the net, the Spalding Precision™ has established its reputation as "the shooter's ball." Because of its advanced Eco-Grip™ composite cover, the Spalding Precision™ provides an enhanced grip and feel.

Go Hoop Day, the official global basketball holiday founded by Spalding ambassador Chris Paul and Justin Leonard of Game Seven Marketing, encourages people around the world to celebrate by getting out on the court and balling together.

"Go Hoop Day is a unifying, global celebration of the greatest game on earth: basketball," said Paul, a 9-time NBA All-Star and the National Basketball Players Association president. "Spalding continues to better the playing experience with products like the Precision. It's the kind of ball that makes you want to get up a few extra shots no matter the time or place – exactly what we want to happen on Go Hoop Day."

"Spalding is a natural partner because the brand shares my deep love for the game, making basketball more accessible to everyone, and delivering Go Hoop Day's message that 'the game loves you'."

To order a Spalding Precision™ basketball, download the Prime Now app or visit www.primenow.com. Amazon Prime Now is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members in select cities.

About Spalding

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. SPALDING® is the official basketball of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), and the official backboard of the NBA and NCAA Final Four. The SPALDING® trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com.

