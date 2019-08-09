Spanish Broadcasting System Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCQB: SBSAA) (the "Company") announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results today Friday, August 9, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the teleconference, please 412-317-5441 ten minutes prior to the start time.

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Tuesday, August 27, 2019 which can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S) or 412-317-0088 (Int'l), passcode: 10134228.

There will also be a live webcast of the teleconference, located on the investor portion of Spanish Broadcasting's corporate Web site, at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts-presentations. A seven day archived replay of the webcast will also be available at that link.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:

Analysts and Investors

Analysts, Investors or Media José I. Molina

Brad Edwards Chief Financial Officer

The Plunkett Group (305) 441-6901

(212) 739-6740

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

