Spanish Education Sessions for Landscapers at Equip Expo Filling Up Quickly

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition is expanding its Spanish-language education classes during the award-winning trade show, which will be held October 15-18, 2024 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). Attendees can learn how to develop foremen into valuable leaders, and turfgrass management and chemical application classes will be part of the trade show's education offerings at Equip's new Certification Center.

Demand for these classes has been so positive that both English and Spanish language versions will be offered. Post this “A large segment of the landscaping industry speaks Spanish and it makes sense to offer classes to help these entrepreneurs develop their skills and knowledge so they can manage their businesses more efficiently and ultimately make more money,” said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition.

The educational session, "From Worker to Leader: Developing Your Foreman," taught by Armando Actis, Equipment Manager for ILCA and a Judge for the Certified Landscaping Technician (CLT) final exams, will look at developing your crew chief as a valuable leader, who successfully directs, motivates, and critiques employees while working side by side with them. Managing former peers and friends can be especially challenging, and in these workshops, attendees will learn new skills and practice them through role-playing scenarios.

Attendees will also learn how crew leaders can more effectively handle tight deadlines, narrow margins and increase customer satisfaction.

These sessions have proven very popular with attendees and two of Actis' sessions are already sold out.

Last year's attendees liked the "group work and role playing where they have to solve worker problems which they may be confronted with, without firing the employee," said Actis, who has been mowing lawns since elementary school days and speaks all over the U.S. about how to develop employees into capable leaders.

"Great class, lots of information," said Tony Clogg of Landscape and Snow Associates of last year's sessions. "Our team really liked the on-the-job site examples."

During the 2024 Equip, courses in turfgrass nutrient management, pesticide label interpretation, weed management and turfgrass cultivation will be offered in Spanish and taught by Dr. Manuel Chavarria from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

"Participants should leave the class with a comprehensive understanding of key cultural practices for turfgrass management, knowledge of sustainable nutrient management techniques and their application, confidence in interpreting and applying pesticide labels correctly, and effective weed management strategies for maintaining healthy turf," said Dr. Chavarria.

Landscapers certified in chemical application can make more money, and these turfgrass sessions help landscapers earn CEUs to maintain their licenses. Consult the Equip Expo Web site on states accepting certification units.

"Overall, the class is designed to be a comprehensive, interactive, and practical learning experience that equips landscapers with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their field," said Dr. Chavarria. He noted that attendees will learn how to more efficiently maintain turfgrass, leading to cost savings and better service for their clients.

The trade show drew over 27,000 people from all 50 states and 46 countries in 2023.

