Spanish Language Fitness and Wellness Classes Launched on BurnAlong's Platform to Extend Reach of Wellness Content

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, July 29, 2021, BurnAlong, a leading online health and wellness platform, today announces the inaugural launch of wellness classes taught in Spanish, welcoming new Spanish-speaking instructors, via the BurnAlong platform. This expansion of programming will extend holistic wellness classes to corporations and users globally and is part of BurnAlong's commitment to make wellness more inclusive and accessible.

Through expanding partnerships with Spanish-speaking instructors and established connections at local gyms, BurnAlong is able to connect Spanish speakers with holistic wellness programming. BurnAlong programming spans 49 categories, including cardio, yoga, barre, pilates, adaptive workouts for people with disabilities, cancer, Parkinson's Disease, arthritis, sleep, kids, mindfulness, stress management, parenting, senior programming, Tai Chi, mental health, Fit Over 50, strength, running, nutrition, and more.

"Access to relatable and accessible wellness content is vital in establishing healthy habits that last", says Daniel Freedman, co-CEO of BurnAlong, "Launching classes taught in Spanish for the millions of Spanish speakers extends the reach of holistic wellness programming to a whole new audience. Hearing your first language spoken by a teacher establishes trust and connection. We are proud to be working with our Spanish-speaking instructors to expand the number of available classes and categories in the coming weeks."

This launch of programming addresses the felt need to provide wellness content in multiple languages so everyone can have access to resources that will meet them wherever they are in their wellness journeys. Today, 43 million Americans speak Spanish as their first-language with nearly 12 million bilingual Spanish speakers. Globally, there are an estimated 580 Million people who speak Spanish, totalling nearly 8 percent of the world's population. However, access to wellness programming in Spanish can be a challenge or require a unique point-solution.

Since BurnAlong was established in 2016, they have had a commitment to creating diverse, inclusive, and easily accessible wellness content. With more than 13,000 classes and 2,000 wellness instructors now on the platform, reaching more than 75 countries, the launch of Spanish content reflects the long-standing commitment to providing well-being offerings that are relatable, authentic, and allow communities to thrive together. BurnAlong looks with great anticipation at growing the number of classes, categories, and number of Spanish-speaking instructors on the platform in the coming weeks and months.

