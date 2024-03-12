SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com Expand the Availability of Document, Image, and Voice Translation

The ability to translate accurately is crucial for effective communication in our interconnected world. Understanding this need, SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com offer more than just machine translations. With more than one million unique dictionary entries written by bilingual experts, and cutting-edge proofreading technology, the platforms ensure that translated content is accurate, grammatically correct, and contextually relevant.

Available on iOS, Android, and web platforms, Voice and Image Translation enable travelers to make more informed decisions in unfamiliar environments. For example, people visiting Spanish- or English-speaking countries can use Image Translation to effortlessly interpret menus, signs, and other visual information simply by taking photos.

Voice Translation provides people with a way to instantly converse across English and Spanish so that they can quickly navigate everyday scenarios. An English speaker seeking directions from a Spanish speaker, for instance, can tap the microphone icon on the SpanishDictionary.com app, speak, and receive an immediate translation. Learners can record multiple times and switch between the two languages effortlessly, facilitating real-time conversations. Translations are played out loud with advanced text-to-speech technology. This innovative feature allows anyone to translate on the go, overcome language barriers in the moment, and ensure that messages are accurately conveyed and received.

Additionally, Document Translation can enable a Spanish speaker to decode lengthy documents in English that might be challenging to transcribe manually. This feature not only saves valuable time but also helps users better understand text in a second language.

SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com's features are valuable for academics and professionals as well, ensuring translated content is situationally relevant and appropriate. For example, terms and phrases that carry a specific meaning in one language may convey a different connotation when not authentically translated. Professionals can leverage the sophisticated translation features to find words of equivalent meaning, preserving the intended impact of their message.

"Document, Image, and Voice Translation empower learners to confidently navigate language barriers whether they are asking for travel advice from locals or tackling academic texts," said Debbie Chang, Vice President of Product at IXL Learning. "This helps learners connect more deeply with different cultures and allows them to hone their language skills in real-world contexts."

Other premium offerings

SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com help tens of millions of people learn and improve their language skills each year. With a premium subscription, learners gain access to an expanded set of comprehensive resources, including grammar Cheat Sheets , vocabulary Phrasebooks , and a higher character limit for translations.

Writing Coach

Additionally, Writing Coach offers premium users personalized spelling and grammar suggestions. Learners type or paste written text into the Writing Coach box and then click the "proofread" button to check for mistakes. Sections of the text with errors are highlighted, providing detailed explanations about each mistake and guidance on how best to correct it. These suggestions enrich the language learning experience and are valuable teaching moments that help prevent future mistakes.

Regional Spanish materials

Premium subscribers can immerse themselves in a variety of Spanish cultures by exploring regional Spanish lessons , which include grammar courses in Mexican, Argentinian, Caribbean, Colombian, Panamanian, and European Spanish. Additionally, premium users have access to regional vocabulary and slang in 20 different Spanish dialects.

About SpanishDictionary.com

SpanishDictionary.com was established in 1999 with the mission of providing free and accessible Spanish-language materials online. Its comprehensive database of resources includes Spanish and English translations, conjugations, example sentences, pronunciations, vocabulary, and step-by-step lessons, catering to learners of all levels. Each month, SpanishDictionary.com helps more than 10 million people improve their Spanish language skills.

About ingles.com

Launched in 2021 as SpanishDictionary.com's companion site, ingles.com is dedicated to helping Spanish speakers learn and practice English online. The platform offers a collection of easy-to-use language practice resources, native speaker videos, and in-depth translations, equipping millions of Spanish speakers with the tools to grow their English language abilities.

SpanishDictionary.com and ingles.com became part of IXL Learning in 2022. IXL Learning includes IXL , Rosetta Stone , TPT , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com , Emmersion , and more. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

