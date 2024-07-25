Spantran: TEC and Morningside Evaluations Have Merged to Become 'The Evaluation Company'

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spantran: TEC and Morningside Evaluations, global leaders in credential evaluation services, today announced a major branding update. The two companies have merged under a new name, The Evaluation Company (TEC), and launched a new website: www.evalcompany.com. TEC is a NACES member with over 60 years of combined expertise in evaluations for education, immigration, employment, and professional licensure. TEC is also one of the largest evaluation providers in the world.

"We wanted our name and brand identity to more accurately reflect who we are as a company," said John Sherman, CEO of The Evaluation Company. "We offer end-to-end solutions to foreign applicants, whether they are looking to study or work in the U.S."

Spantran, founded in 1982, is an accredited NACES member that prepares foreign credential evaluations and works closely with leading colleges and universities. Spantran also provides evaluations for nursing, teaching, and engineering. Morningside Evaluations, founded in 2000, serves the world's leading immigration law firms and Fortune 500 companies. Together, The Evaluation Company provides credential evaluation solutions for leading institutions, companies and agencies around the world.

In addition to its new name, logo and website, The Evaluation Company has also unveiled a new tagline: Unlocking Opportunities Worldwide. "Ultimately our mission is to help unlock opportunities for our applicants, whether they are looking to study in the US, applying for a work visa, or need to get certified as a nurse or engineer," said Sherman.

The Evaluation Company, headquartered in New York, has 200+ employees in 4 global offices. Clients include educational institutions, Global 500 companies, international law firms, and regulatory bodies.

"Our branding update is a reflection of the evolution the two companies have undergone and who we are today. It not only encompasses the markets and clients we serve, but also our DNA and the amazing employees that have created it," said Sherman.

About The Evaluation Company:

For over 40 years, The Evaluation Company has helped thousands of applicants further their education, find employment, and gain professional licensure. A NACES member and partner to 1200+ companies and institutions, TEC leverages human expertise and industry-leading technology to provide credential evaluations, expert opinions, and verifications that unlock opportunities around the world.

