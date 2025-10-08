SPANX® AND LA LIGNE CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION SWEATER COLLABORATION STARRING TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Spanx marks 25 years of redefining women's wardrobes, the global women's lifestyle brand has partnered with La Ligne, the ultimate destination for everyday essentials and statement pieces, on a limited-edition capsule collection of luxurious sweaters.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears the SPANX® | La Ligne Marin Sweater in Black / Camel and the SPANXshape™ Authentic 360 Corduroy Wide Leg Jeans in Classic Black Tracee Ellis Ross wears the SPANX® | La Ligne Turtleneck in Camel and the SPANXshape™ Authentic 360 Corduroy Wide Leg Jeans in Truffle Brown Tracee Ellis Ross wears the SPANX® | La Ligne Turtleneck in SPANX® Red and the SPANXshape™ Authentic 360 Wide Leg Jeans in Adriatic Blue

At the center of this milestone collaboration is a campaign featuring award-winning actress, Founder and co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, and style icon Tracee Ellis Ross, photographed by Olivia Malone. With Ellis Ross as the ultimate fashion icon and muse, the campaign celebrates modern women through confidence, versatility, and timeless style.

"For our 25th anniversary, we are celebrating iconic women. Partnering with La Ligne, another female-founded brand, was a natural fit, and bringing Tracee Ellis Ross into the mix made it magic. Tracee is the ultimate icon, fearless, a style visionary, and a true trailblazer, which is exactly what this collection represents. Spanx started by reinventing shapewear 25 years ago, and we have never stopped innovating. Today, women come to Spanx for best-in-class shaping bottoms, and this partnership with La Ligne introduces limited-edition luxe sweaters that complete the foundation of her modern wardrobe," said Katie Weeks, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Spanx.

The SPANX® | La Ligne capsule features six ultra-soft cashmere and wool blend sweaters, designed with La Ligne's signature sophistication and Spanx's modern sensibility. Each piece was thoughtfully created to style seamlessly with the brand's newest innovation: the SPANXshape™ Authentic 360 Corduroy collection, combining luxury knitwear with Spanx's celebrated approach to flattering, comfortable bottoms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spanx on this capsule collection, which so beautifully merges our shared values of confidence, versatility, and timeless style," said Meredith Melling, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of La Ligne. "La Ligne was founded on the belief that the perfect wardrobe starts with pieces you can wear every day, elevated with effortless style. These sweaters are designed to do just that—luxurious essentials that pair seamlessly with Spanx's innovative foundations."

Available starting today on Spanx.com and LaLigneNYC.com, the SPANX® | La Ligne collection brings together the best of both brands, celebrating women with pieces designed to move effortlessly through their wardrobes—and their lives.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a woman's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

ABOUT LA LIGNE

La Ligne was founded in 2016, on the timeless appeal of the stripe as a wardrobe staple - always classic, forever chic. The brand's confident vision is a product of its stripe-obsessed co-founders— Molly Howard, Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling - with more than forty years of experience in the fashion industry between them. La Ligne's designs start with the iconic stripe, but the collection doesn't stop there. You'll find a mix of the highest quality everyday essentials and seasonal statement pieces that can be styled together from dawn to dusk. The collection is sold at their boutiques on Madison Avenue in New York City, at Highland Park Village in Dallas Texas, at The Royal Poinciana in Palm Beach, in Greenwich, CT, at The Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, CA, on Newbury Street in Boston, Massachusetts, on King Street in Charleston, SC, and on 12 South in Nashville, TN as well as on its ecommerce, lalignenyc.com, Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.