Spanx and Pantone Introduce SPANX® Red

In celebration, the two brands unveil today a limited-edition SPANX® Red capsule collection

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, the global women's lifestyle brand, has partnered with the Pantone Color Institute™, the global color authority, to officially unveil the brand's signature shade, SPANX® Red. A singularly bold color statement whose commanding presence espouses a fearless lifestyle and pioneering attitude, SPANX® Red embodies the vitality and confident spirit that has been the heartbeat of the brand for 25 years and counting. To celebrate the launch, Spanx and Pantone ® launch today a 3-piece, limited edition capsule collection featuring SPANX® Red merchandise by renowned Danish product company Copenhagen Design.

SPANX® Red SPANX® Red capsule collection | Thermos, Umbrella, and Shopping Bag

"Partnering with Pantone isn't just about naming a color - we're celebrating our legacy. Red has been a hallmark of our brand since day one, and it felt so right to cement SPANX® Red in our 25th anniversary year to continue to empower her feel unstoppable, bold, and fearless every day," said Katie Weeks, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Spanx.

"Spanx has always recognized the invaluable role color plays in creating a strong and impactful brand visual identity, so to be able to collaborate with them on the development of an official SPANX® Red in celebration of their 25th anniversary was very exciting for us", says Laurie Pressman, Vice-President, Pantone Color Institute. "Warm and full-bodied with a hint of yellow, SPANX® Red is a potent red tone infused with strength and determination. SPANX® Red showcases not only the fearless history that has defined the company but also its continued dedication to that same bold spirit for the future."

CAPSULE COLLECTION OVERVIEW

Developed by Copenhagen Design, Spanx and Pantone are releasing three custom designed items that celebrate the iconic legacy of SPANX® Red — a Thermos, an Umbrella, and a Shopping Bag — so she can embody the spirit of SPANX® Red wherever her day takes her. The items are available to shop for a limited time exclusively on the SPANX® Red Anniversary Shop on Spanx.com, where customers can discover a curated selection of the brand's favorite SPANX® Red-inspired styles across various categories.

ABOUT SPANX® RED

Since Spanx first launched, red has been more than just a color. It's been a symbol of boldness, strength, and the kind of confidence that never goes out of style. From day one, Sara Blakely chose red packaging for Spanx not just to stand out in a sea of beige, but to stand for something: a daring, joyful celebration of women shaping their own lives. 25 years later, SPANX® Red still dares to be bold. It represents where the brand is going — forward, fearlessly. SPANX® Red is not just about honoring the past; it's the heartbeat of the future. It stands for vivaciousness, innovation, and shaping her own destiny.

ABOUT SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, Spanx offers both innerwear and outerwear solutions, constantly identifying and solving wardrobe challenges from a woman's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, Spanx elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at spanx.com. Follow Spanx on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Spanx.

ABOUT PANTONE

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Spanx, Inc.