Spanx Unveils First-Ever Global Brand Campaign: "We Live In Spanx"

The campaign, photographed by Cass Bird and directed by Jordan Scott, brings together the shared experiences of these three women and showcases how Spanx intuitive designs move with them throughout their busy lives. From juggling Zoom calls with children playing under desks to finding time to meditate and spending an evening out with friends, "We Live in Spanx" highlights the multiple roles women juggle, emphasizing the power of a wardrobe that makes you feel as good as you look.

To align with the global reach of the brand, the campaign will debut both digital and OOH placements in the US and UK, including media partnerships with Hulu, Meta, and YouTube. Spanx invites women worldwide to embrace intuitive design that empowers them to take on their world, their way – offering wardrobe solutions that support their multifaceted lives.

About SPANX, LLC



Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com . Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Spanx.

