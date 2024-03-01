Spanx Unveils First-Ever Global Brand Campaign: "We Live In Spanx"

News provided by

SPANX

01 Mar, 2024, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanx, the global lifestyle brand and leader in shapewear, proudly announces the launch of its inaugural brand campaign. The campaign features three dynamic women: Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track athlete, Nadia Caterina Munno, social media sensation and creator of The Pasta Queen, and women's rights advocate and model, Charli Howard.

The campaign, photographed by Cass Bird and directed by Jordan Scott, brings together the shared experiences of these three women and showcases how Spanx intuitive designs move with them throughout their busy lives. From juggling Zoom calls with children playing under desks to finding time to meditate and spending an evening out with friends, "We Live in Spanx" highlights the multiple roles women juggle, emphasizing the power of a wardrobe that makes you feel as good as you look.

To align with the global reach of the brand, the campaign will debut both digital and OOH placements in the US and UK, including media partnerships with Hulu, Meta, and YouTube. Spanx invites women worldwide to embrace intuitive design that empowers them to take on their world, their way – offering wardrobe solutions that support their multifaceted lives.

About SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Spanx.

SOURCE SPANX

Also from this source

SPANX Appoints Cricket Whitton as CEO and Names Veteran Brand Transformation Leader Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair

SPANX Appoints Cricket Whitton as CEO and Names Veteran Brand Transformation Leader Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair

SPANX, LLC, the globally renowned lifestyle brand, and leader in shapewear, announced its next generation of leadership. The Board of Directors has...
SPANX Launching First Ever Pop-Up Series in New York City, DC, and Miami

SPANX Launching First Ever Pop-Up Series in New York City, DC, and Miami

SPANX, the renowned brand known for redefining apparel, activewear, and shapewear for women, has announced its first-ever experiential retail series...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics