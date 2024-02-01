SpareBox Technologies™ Announces Bill Hoffman as Chief Revenue Officer

The former OpenTech Alliance executive and Microsoft alum brings 30+ years of revenue-building and technology-scaling experience

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpareBox Technologies™, a groundbreaking new company bringing tech-forward management and operations solutions to the self-storage industry, announced today its Chief Revenue Officer, Bill Hoffman. Hoffman brings extensive experience from his time as Chief Revenue Officer at OpenTech Alliance, as well as leadership roles at Microsoft, Infusionsoft and Sage Software. In his new role, Hoffman will be instrumental in scaling SpareBox Technologies™ and their suite of offerings, which bring tech-forward solutions to self-storage facility owners, operators and managers.

"SpareBox Technologies will quickly become a leader in the self-storage technology space, and the opportunity to maximize sustainable growth and revenue is very exciting," said Chief Revenue Officer Bill Hoffman. "My commitment to serve is rooted in my desire to revolutionize the future of self-storage by offering effective and affordable solutions that serve operators and customers alike."

SpareBox Technologies™ brings tech-focused remote management and operations solutions – developed and utilized in 108 SpareBox Storage® locations – to self-storage owners and operators nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of offerings enables self-storage facilities to operate efficiently and cost effectively while providing an outstanding customer experience. SpareBox Technologies™ solutions equip facility operators to remotely manage customer interactions, optimize their marketing investments, and maximize revenue through analytics-driven rate adjustments.

Hoffman joins the SpareBox Technologies™ team alongside CEO Jackson Stevens and CTO Matt Rundall. SpareBox Technologies™ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rizk Ventures, which leverages technology to launch businesses focused on solving everyday problems.

"Bill's passion for helping to build and scale organizations is what SpareBox Technologies needs to accelerate our results-driven approach," says CEO Jackson Stevens. "His exceptional contributions to customer-facing technologies and business applications are evident through his experience before SpareBox Technologies – and his insights will be invaluable to our team."

For more information about SpareBox Technologies™, visit www.spareboxtech.com.

About SpareBox Technologies
SpareBox Technologiesputs comprehensive remote management in the hands of storage facility operators. Unlike anything else on the market, our technologies are affordable to implement, integrate seamlessly with your existing property management system, and have driven proven ROI at more than 100 storage locations across the country. Led by a mix of technologists and storage industry veterans, SpareBox Technologiesis the leader in remote management. Learn more at spareboxtech.com.

About Rizk Ventures
Rizk Ventures was founded by Thomas A. Rizk in 2013, as a special situations operating business utilizing technology to launch businesses focused on solving everyday problems. Since inception, Rizk Ventures has a proven track record of identifying and solving inefficiencies across multiple sectors. Rizk Ventures' goal is to take advantage of its strengths by arming founders with the tools needed for unprecedented competitive advantage within their industry.

Across its portfolio companies, Rizk Ventures owns more than 26 million square feet of real estate across 314 properties in the suburban office, light industrial, healthcare and self-storage sectors. In its LaunchTech vertical, Rizk Ventures has established platforms with artificial intelligence technology to address inefficiencies and problems in the real estate, healthcare, supply chain and transportation sectors.

