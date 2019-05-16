SPARK Neuro Catapults Neuroanalytics Industry into New Frontier with Investments in Advanced Technology

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARK Neuro, the company revolutionizing the evaluation of audience engagement in advertising and entertainment, today announced significant milestones in its cutting-edge neuroscience research technology, the growth of SPARK Neuro's science and technology team, and plans to establish industry standards and responsibility.

"Neuroscience is the most powerful area of science, but it is also the most complex and least understood. At SPARK Neuro, we believe it's critical that as scientists and leaders we are constantly pushing ourselves and the industry forward by creating and tapping into new technologies ahead of the pack," said Spencer Gerrol, CEO of SPARK Neuro. "As the amount of content being generated by media companies, studios and advertisers continues to increase, we are committed to providing our partners with increasingly advanced neuroanalytic insights that meaningfully impact their creative outputs."

The Next Level in Neuroanalytics Technology – SPARK Neuro is one of the only companies combining EEG (Electroencephalography), GSR (Galvanic Skin Response), Facial Coding, and Eye Tracking for the most comprehensive measures of attention and emotion. Taking its research abilities even further, SPARK Neuro is now the only company of its kind using neuroscience to understand audience engagement utilizing functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). fNIRS employs headgear similar to EEG that gives researchers the ability to see which areas of the brain are being activated and what that means for persuasion and decision-making. fNIRS, in essence, are like mini, portable fMRI machines; they harness the power of large and expensive data normally captured only through fMRI, but with convenience and practicality, unlocking the same type of data without cumbersome tools. Combining high spatial resolution fNIRS technology with high temporal resolution EEG technology allows SPARK Neuro's research team to hit both sides of the equation, getting fast electrical data and pinpointed brain region activation, which adds a level of complexity and accuracy to the overall results.





While industry veterans continue to rely on decade-old algorithms, SPARK Neuro is constantly evolving with the application of machine learning and deep learning data science techniques. Static algorithms that were developed years ago don't account for the new advancement in neuroscience, and companies relying on these techniques aren't evolving at the pace of advancement in neuroscience – arguably one of the most rapidly advancing fields. As SPARK Neuro scans thousands of brains per month, its science continues to evolve exponentially, increasing its power and accuracy to better measure attention and emotion and incorporating new techniques that haven't yet been applied in the industry – making it harder for other companies to keep up. The Next Level of SPARK Neuro's Global Reach – Following the company's $13.5 million Series A in August 2018 , which was led by Thiel Capital with participation from actor and producer Will Smith and media and entertainment industry titan Michael Eisner's Tornante Company, SPARK Neuro has increased its Scientific Development staff by seven times, has opened an office in Tokyo , and plans to open a European office as well. SPARK Neuro is deepening its relationships with entertainment companies and continuing to support global Fortune 100 companies, including Anheuser-Busch, Clorox, FedEx, Fidelity, Hulu, JetBlue, Mars, NBC, Paramount, State Farm, Walmart, among many others.





Ahead of the 2020 election, SPARK Neuro is moving into politics to research predictive political insights for the 2020 election and opening an office in Washington, D.C. on June 1 . The team is also expanding into defense with a Department of Defense grant, which will focus on utilizing SPARK Neuro's expertise in neuroanalytics for counter-terrorism research.





SPARK Neuro established itself as a neuroanalytics leader by breaking through traditional, biased approaches to measuring creative content by going right to the source, measuring brain and other nervous system activity to see exactly when people are engaged with content and when they are not. SPARK Neuro's algorithm turns complex neuro data into meaningful outputs and combines it with various biometrics for a holistic and unbiased understanding of audience engagement. After two years serving Fortune 100 clients, these achievements further solidify SPARK Neuro's position, not only as a pioneer in audience engagement and measurement for advertising and entertainment companies, but as the leading force pushing the larger neuroanalytics industry forward.

To learn more about SPARK Neuro, visit https://sparkneuro.com/.

Founded in 2017, SPARK Neuro is a research company revolutionizing the evaluation of audience engagement in advertising and entertainment. Instead of relying on traditional, biased approaches, SPARK Neuro goes right to the source, measuring brain and nervous system activity to see exactly when people are engaged and when they are not. SPARK Neuro quantifies attention and emotional levels with second-by-second precision. SPARK Neuro's research is trusted by major brands, ad agencies, TV networks, movie studios and the US Military. Partners include, Anheuser-Busch, Barclays, Clorox, FedEx, Fidelity, General Motors, JetBlue, Hulu, Mars, NBC, Paramount, State Farm, Universal, and Walmart. SPARKNeuro.com

