Sparkasse Hannover Chooses Diebold Nixdorf as End-to-End Managed Services Provider

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkasse Hannover has elevated its customer experience, reduced costs and improved efficiency since outsourcing its self-service fleet and transferring the entire IT management and operations of its 450 ATMs to Diebold Nixdorf Managed Services.

As a top German savings bank, Sparkasse Hannover has pursued a customer-centric, omnichannel approach to banking services across its 100 locations. Since Diebold Nixdorf has taken over the operation, management and lifecycle management of all self-service banking devices, Sparkasse Hannover's clients have experienced significant service quality improvements – with ATM availability rising to over 99%. This higher availability means improved customer experience, higher client satisfaction, more transactions at the ATMs, increased sales and fewer interruptions for branch staff.

Sparkasse Hannover ATMs are connected to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine, which continuously aggregates and analyzes technical data received using cloud computing and machine learning. This has contributed to the outstanding performance of the bank's fleet. When an incident is reported, DN AllConnect Data Engine remotely identifies the precise root cause and the type of repair needed. It also provides information about the required level of skills and experience of the technician, the spare parts required and the time the repair should take. This ensures that incidents are resolved faster – first time, every time – with no repeat failure.

Additionally, Sparkasse Hannover has seen notable cost savings in excess of 30%. Tasks that were once handled by a team of 4-5 employees can now be done by one part-time employee, freeing up time and resources to focus on helping customers with high-value tasks.

Kerstin Berghoff-Ising, Member of the Management Board of Sparkasse Hannover, said: "Our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf has been the foundation to offering a superior experience to our customers via our self-service channel and establishing a new standard. We are also aware that customers' needs keep evolving and trust that the partnership will ensure we keep meeting our customers' expectations in the future."

The partnership with Diebold Nixdorf allows Sparkasse Hannover to future-proof its ATM investment and functionality. The bank is accelerating the deployment of cost-efficient cash recyclers and replacing older devices with more energy-efficient models with smaller footprints and state-of-the-art technology. Currently, all devices are being converted to the purpose-built, IoT-connected DN Series™.

Octavio Marquez, senior vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Our close partnership with Sparkasse Hannover is an incredible example of how managed services encompasses efficiency, client service and innovation. Now Sparkasse Hannover's customers have the flexibility to decide when and how to bank, and its 1,700 employees can now dedicate their time and energy to helping clients with new products and services, leaving the ATM management responsibilities to us."

With total assets of 16.5 billion euros, Sparkasse Hannover is number 6 in the ranking of 372 German savings banks. It employs around 1,700 people and has equipped its approximately 100 locations with more than 450 self-service systems.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

