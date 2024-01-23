SparkCognition Appoints Pervinder Johar as CEO

Amir Husain, founder, remains on as a member of the Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced the appointment of Pervinder Johar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 26, 2024. Pervinder will take over the reins from founder Amir Husain, who will continue to share his vision and experience as a member of the Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Pervinder Johar as our new CEO. His exceptional vision, passion, and proven track record in scaling technology businesses uniquely position him to lead our company into a prosperous future," said Amir Husain. "Pervinder's commitment to innovation, coupled with his focus on customer satisfaction, will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and enhance our market leadership."

Bringing over three decades of expertise in AI, machine learning, SaaS, robotics process automation, manufacturing, and supply chain management, Pervinder has proven himself a distinguished leader in the technology sector. He joins SparkCognition from Blume Global, part of WiseTech Global, where as CEO, he revolutionized logistics by integrating a networked ecosystem that optimally balanced visibility with execution. Prior to Blume Global, Pervinder held senior executive positions at Hewlett Packard, EdgeVerve, Steelwedge Software, CCC Information Services, and Manhattan Associates. He currently serves as the Chair, Board of Advisors, of 25m Supply Chain, and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining SparkCognition, a company that stands at the cutting edge of AI innovation and next-generation technologies," said Pervinder Johar. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Amir for his visionary leadership and foundational work in building this outstanding business. I am eager and humbled to build upon this legacy and guide SparkCognition to new and even more remarkable achievements."

Under Amir's leadership, SparkCognition has experienced extraordinary growth, establishing a prestigious customer base, accruing an expansive IP portfolio, expanding its global footprint, and executing successful mergers and acquisitions. This period saw transformative initiatives, including a joint venture with Boeing, breakthroughs in generative AI with Shell for offshore exploration, and the launch of a first-of-its-kind R&D Center, Hyperwerx, bringing together the physical and digital worlds.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Amir for his extraordinary leadership and service in making SparkCognition a globally recognized AI industry leader," said Lord John Browne, Chairman of SparkCognition Board of Directors. "I'm enthusiastic in welcoming Pervinder to SparkCognition and look forward to working closely with him on this next chapter of growth."

