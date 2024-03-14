SPARKET and the World Jai Alai League Forge Deeper Partnership to Elevate Fan Experience

MIAMI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARKET, the trailblazing wagering software, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with the World Jai Alai League (WJAL), solidifying their commitment to enhancing the fan experience and driving growth in the world of Jai Alai.

Following the successful implementation of SPARKET's innovative platform within the league, both entities have decided to deepen their collaboration. This strategic move aims to further revolutionize how fans interact with and enjoy Jai Alai, leveraging cutting-edge technology to increase engagement from at-home viewers. Through SPARKET's proprietary pari-mutuel wagering software, fans are able to enjoy betting against each other with no fixed odds, in an effort to climb the leaderboard, and win incredible prizes. Fans can get early access by signing up and joining the group on this site !

WJAL's decision to not only expand the partnership, but to also invest with SPARKET underscores WJAL's dedication to providing loyal Jai Alai fans with the most innovative, fun, and unique ways to engage with the sport. By integrating SPARKET's dynamic wagering options, the league anticipates an even greater level of community excitement, involvement and education from fans worldwide.

"The SPARKET launch at our facility was remarkable. Our patrons immediately embraced the concept and the percentage of interactive play was astounding. We are thrilled to take our partnership with SPARKET to the next level," said Scott Savin, COO of the World Jai Alai League. "The success we've seen so far in enhancing the fan experience is just the beginning. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of Jai Alai."

SPARKET's CEO, Aaron Basch, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the shared vision of both organizations to elevate Jai Alai to new heights of popularity and engagement.

"Our continued collaboration with WJAL signifies a significant step forward in our mission to transform sports entertainment," stated Basch. "By combining SPARKET's state-of-the-art technology with WJAL's dedication to the sport, we're not only enhancing the current loyal fan experience but also attracting a new generation of enthusiasts."

With a focus on innovation and a passion for Jai Alai, SPARKET and the World Jai Alai League are poised to redefine the landscape of sports wagering and fan engagement. Together, they aim to create unforgettable viewership experiences for fans of Jai Alai, old and new.

About World Jai Alai League:

The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe. The league plays host to the world's fastest ball game, a game which once attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands packing frontons in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and portions of Asia.

Now, the WJAL's mission is to reignite the same fervor for the amazing sport of jai-alai by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans.

About SPARKET:

SPARKET is a customizable B2B platform that offers free-to-play and pay-to-play parimutuel betting on traditional sports, alternative events, and more. The platform is designed to help expand the user base, engage users in unique ways, and drive more revenue for partners. SPARKET's platform can be integrated into other betting platforms, websites, and apps or act as a standalone white-label solution.

In addition to World Jai Alai League, they have partnered with Station Casinos in Nevada, Soboba Casino in California, esports tournaments, restaurant/bar chains, and golf clubs. They also recently launched a partnership with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and San Diego Seals.

Media Inquiries and Contact:

Aaron Basch

Co-Founder and CEO, SPARKET

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparket