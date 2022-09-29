Sparket's Social Betwork™ Platform Earns GLI Certification & Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparket announced today that its pari-mutuel sportsbook platform has been certified to Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) standard, GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems v1.1. This certification from the world's leading testing lab positions Sparket to offer its B2B live event wagering platform for real money wagering in regulated jurisdictions.

In parallel, the company is launching an equity crowdfunding raise on the crowd investing platform, StartEngine . With the validation gained from their GLI-33 certification and initial partnerships, this marks an opportune time for investors to claim their stake in Sparket. The current raise on StartEngine provides a trusted, simple, and secure platform to facilitate the investment process for those that are ready to invest in the future of event wagering, with a minimum investment of just $250.

Evan Fisher spent 8 years at Google prior to co-founding Sparket as COO: "GLI certification is a massive milestone for our company. Our tech team has been hard at work for over a year building key compliance, security, and reporting features that will give prospective partners confidence that the Sparket platform is robust and ready for action!"

Sparket's announcements follow previously announced deals with USBookmaking and Cahuilla Casino . In the past year, they've run a live esports event during Comic-Con, held contests in everything from traditional sports to reality TV, and partnered with several private golf clubs to enhance the member tournament experience. Most recently, they have partnered with Wagr , a licensed sportsbook operator, to help drive user acquisition during pro football season.

ABOUT SPARKET

Sparket's mission is to democratize event wagering through expanded content in traditional sports, esports, live events, and beyond via a community-based social platform. Their B2B Social Betwork™ software adds new content to help partners drive user acquisition and retention across broader audiences. It features self setting pari-mutuel odds that limit operator exposure and a proprietary system to crowdsource event data. Their offerings to partners include free-to-play contests, custom events like golf/esports tournaments, and real money wagering integrations. The product is fully customizable and white-labeled for any brand. They'll be live at G2E in Las Vegas promoting their recent progress. Please reach out to Aaron at [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

