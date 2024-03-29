SparkFun Electronics Merges Acconeer's XM125 Module and the Qwiic Connect System to Support Rapid Prototyping with Pulsed Coherent Radar Technology

The new development board from SparkFun Electronics utilizes the XM125 Module from Acconeer, enabling wider adoption of powerful 60GHz Radar Technology for a variety of unique use cases.

BOULDER, Colo., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics introduces the SparkFun Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor – Acconeer XM125 (Qwiic) , opening up a world of possibilities for those looking to easily utilize a complex and powerful technology. This cutting-edge sensor brings 60 GHz radar technology to your projects, surpassing traditional ultrasonic and infrared sensors, and boasts an impressive range of up to 20 meters.

Forget ultrasonic and infrared sensors; the SparkFun Qwiic Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor - Acconeer XM125 brings powerful 60 GHz radar technology to your projects. This sensor isn't limited to surface detection; it can see through walls, cabinets, and even pockets (depending on the material), making it perfect for unique applications. Measure distances with millimeter precision, detect motion, the speed of an object, or even gestures!

Not limited to surface detection, it can penetrate walls, cabinets, and even pockets (depending on the material), as well as environmental obstacles like snow, rain, smoke and fog, opening up many unique applications and enabling users to "hide" the sensor so it does not interfere with design. With millimeter-high precision, it enables accurate distance measurement, motion detection, object speed sensing, and gesture recognition. The board comes equipped with multiple Qwiic Connectors, allowing seamless I2C-based prototyping with the rest of our Qwiic Connect System , no soldering necessary!

"We are thrilled to bring this new Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor – Acconeer XM125 (Qwiic) board into our catalog," says Kirk Benell, CTO of Sparkfun Electronics. "Merging Acconeer's 60GHz Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor with Qwiic opens up numerous interesting presence sensing and velocity detection applications in challenging environments. Equipping the development board with Qwiic Connectors allows for rapid prototyping with our extensive library of compatible products."

Key features and benefits include:

Low Power Consumption: Despite its power, the sensor consumes remarkably low power, making it ideal for battery-powered applications where efficiency is paramount.

Pulsed Coherent Radar Technology: The XM125 utilizes pulsed coherent radar technology to differentiate between stationary objects and moving targets, enabling precise presence sensing and velocity detection.

Comprehensive Connectivity: The XM125, equipped with two Qwiic Connectors, a USB Type-C connector, ESD protection diodes, and a CH340C USB-to-serial converter, ensures seamless connectivity.

User-Friendly Design: Featuring reset and boot buttons, Qwiic compatibility, and 0.1in.-spaced pins, the sensor offers ease of use and flexibility in integrating your system.

Visualization Tool: Acconeer's Python-based Acconeer Exploration Tool provides real-time data collection and visualization, facilitating sensor configuration and optimization for your specific application needs.

About SparkFun Electronics – (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality. We believe new technology makes great ideas happen. No matter your vision, our open-source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use and the road to a finished project shorter.

About Acconeer – ( https://www.acconeer.com )

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a robust and cost-effective Pulsed Coherent 60 GHz Radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Since 2012, Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2.

Related Links

https://www.sparkfun.com/products/24540

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics