SparkFun Electronics Unleashes the ESP32-C6 Thing Plus: A Wireless Innovation Powerhouse

The SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus is poised to revolutionize IoT projects with its intuitive design, powerful features, and seamless connectivity.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics releases the ESP32-C6 Thing Plus , a game-changing wireless development board set to elevate your projects to new heights. For over eight years SparkFun has been designing around Espressif technologies, and the release of the ESP32-C6 signals the completion of SparkFun's first major roadmap for development boards using ESP-based modules .

Packed with cutting-edge technology and housed in a compact, user-friendly footprint, the SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus empowers your wireless creations like never before.

The SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus combines cutting-edge technology with a compact, user-friendly design. At its core is the formidable ESP32-C6 WROOM-1-N16 module from Espressif™, featuring a RISC-V single-core processor, ample flash memory, and a diverse array of wireless connectivity options. This dynamic development board opens doors to 2.4 GHz WiFi 6, Bluetooth® 5.3, Zigbee, and Thread (802.15.4) capabilities, offering endless potential for your IoT projects.

Key Features and Benefits of the SparkFun ESP32-C6:

Versatile Expansion: The microSD card slot allows you to expand your project's capabilities effortlessly.

Seamless Integration: The Qwiic connector seamlessly integrates the Thing Plus with SparkFun's extensive ecosystem of sensors.

Power Management: Equipped with a LiPo battery charger and fuel gauge, the Thing Plus ensures efficient power management. Connect via USB-C or use a LiPo battery with the 2-pin JST connector for primary power and programming.

Feather-Compatible: With a Feather-compatible footprint, this board is highly versatile and fits perfectly into various setups.

Extensive GPIO Pins: Break out all of the ESP32 -C6's 23 GPIO pins to 0.1in.-spaced PTH headers for maximum flexibility.

"We're thrilled to introduce the SparkFun Thing Plus - ESP32-C6," says Kirk Benell, CTO at SparkFun Electronics. "This board combines performance, affordability, and ease of use, empowering makers to bring their next-generation IoT projects to life. It underscores our commitment to offering comprehensive development board solutions for all skill levels and project needs."

This board joins SparkFun's catalog of nearly 50 live Espressif-based products, including a slew of ESP-based development boards released in the last year:

Find out all about SparkFun's extensive range of Espressif boards at https://www.sparkfun.com/pages/espressif

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com/about_sparkfun)

