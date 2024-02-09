SparkFun Electronics Unleashes the ESP32-C6 Thing Plus: A Wireless Innovation Powerhouse

News provided by

SparkFun Electronics

09 Feb, 2024, 10:24 ET

The SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus is poised to revolutionize IoT projects with its intuitive design, powerful features, and seamless connectivity.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics releases the ESP32-C6 Thing Plus, a game-changing wireless development board set to elevate your projects to new heights. For over eight years SparkFun has been designing around Espressif technologies, and the release of the ESP32-C6 signals the completion of SparkFun's first major roadmap for development boards using ESP-based modules.

Continue Reading
Packed with cutting-edge technology and housed in a compact, user-friendly footprint, the SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus empowers your wireless creations like never before.
Packed with cutting-edge technology and housed in a compact, user-friendly footprint, the SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus empowers your wireless creations like never before.

The SparkFun ESP32-C6 Thing Plus combines cutting-edge technology with a compact, user-friendly design. At its core is the formidable ESP32-C6 WROOM-1-N16 module from Espressif™, featuring a RISC-V single-core processor, ample flash memory, and a diverse array of wireless connectivity options. This dynamic development board opens doors to 2.4 GHz WiFi 6, Bluetooth® 5.3, Zigbee, and Thread (802.15.4) capabilities, offering endless potential for your IoT projects.

Key Features and Benefits of the SparkFun ESP32-C6:

  • Versatile Expansion: The microSD card slot allows you to expand your project's capabilities effortlessly.
  • Seamless Integration: The Qwiic connector seamlessly integrates the Thing Plus with SparkFun's extensive ecosystem of sensors.
  • Power Management: Equipped with a LiPo battery charger and fuel gauge, the Thing Plus ensures efficient power management. Connect via USB-C or use a LiPo battery with the 2-pin JST connector for primary power and programming.
  • Feather-Compatible: With a Feather-compatible footprint, this board is highly versatile and fits perfectly into various setups.
  • Extensive GPIO Pins: Break out all of the ESP32-C6's 23 GPIO pins to 0.1in.-spaced PTH headers for maximum flexibility.

"We're thrilled to introduce the SparkFun Thing Plus - ESP32-C6," says Kirk Benell, CTO at SparkFun Electronics. "This board combines performance, affordability, and ease of use, empowering makers to bring their next-generation IoT projects to life. It underscores our commitment to offering comprehensive development board solutions for all skill levels and project needs."

This board joins SparkFun's catalog of nearly 50 live Espressif-based products, including a slew of ESP-based development boards released in the last year:

Find out all about SparkFun's extensive range of Espressif boards at https://www.sparkfun.com/pages/espressif

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com/about_sparkfun)

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics

Also from this source

SparkFun and Digi International Announce Collaboration with the Release of XBee Development Tools to Support Cellular IoT from Sensor to Cloud

SparkFun and Digi International Announce Collaboration with the Release of XBee Development Tools to Support Cellular IoT from Sensor to Cloud

SparkFun joins Digi International as a VAR for OEM and launches a series of development boards, combining the popular and robust Digi XBee module...
SparkFun Partners with Septentrio to Release its First Triband GNSS Board

SparkFun Partners with Septentrio to Release its First Triband GNSS Board

SparkFun Electronics and Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS solutions, announce their partnership with the release of their first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.