SparkFun Electronics Releases RTK EVK, Simplifying Rapid Prototyping for a Wide Range of PNT Solutions

SparkFun's newest PNT product includes an impressive variety of features, perfect for users looking to experiment and determine which technologies best fit their project.

BOULDER, Colo., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed in Boulder, Colorado, USA, the SparkFun RTK EVK (Evaluation Kit) is the perfect development platform for your fixed or mobile high-precision positioning and navigation needs. In terms of connectivity options, the SparkFun RTK EVK has the kitchen sink: WiFi / BT, Ethernet and LTE cellular. A true Evaluation Kit, the RTK EVK comes with a range of options for prototyping: L1 + L2 RTK GNSS, with L-Band correction built-in if needed, running on an agile processor with memory to spare. Notable features include: