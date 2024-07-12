SparkFun Electronics Releases RTK EVK, Simplifying Rapid Prototyping for a Wide Range of PNT Solutions

News provided by

SparkFun Electronics

Jul 12, 2024, 10:07 ET

SparkFun's newest PNT product includes an impressive variety of features, perfect for users looking to experiment and determine which technologies best fit their project.

BOULDER, Colo., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed in Boulder, Colorado, USA, the SparkFun RTK EVK (Evaluation Kit) is the perfect development platform for your fixed or mobile high-precision positioning and navigation needs. In terms of connectivity options, the SparkFun RTK EVK has the kitchen sink: WiFi / BT, Ethernet and LTE cellular. A true Evaluation Kit, the RTK EVK comes with a range of options for prototyping: L1 + L2 RTK GNSS, with L-Band correction built-in if needed, running on an agile processor with memory to spare. Notable features include:

  • Custom Open-Source Software: Pre-loaded with the new RTK Everywhere firmware, the user can configure the EVK as a RTK Base and push corrections to an NTRIP Caster, or configure the EVK as a RTK Rover and use corrections delivered over WiFi or Bluetooth.
  • L-Band Connection: The GNSS is the excellent dual-band (L1 + L2) ZED-F9P from u-blox. The integrated u-blox NEO-D9S provides L-Band reception and access to correction services such as PointPerfect.
  • Cellular Connectivity: The u-blox LARA-R6001D provides global cellular connectivity; insert your nano SIM into the front panel and stream MQTT correction data.
  • Zero-Touch RTK: A simple way to receive corrections: simply register the device, plug it into Ethernet (PoE supported) or give the device the WiFi credentials for a hot spot or other WiFi network, and enable PointPerfect - no NTRIP credentials required!
  • High-End Aluminum Case: The custom extruded aluminum case with machined end panels and slotted flanges makes it simple to install the RTK EVK in a weatherproof enclosure, and comes with an OLED display is 1.3inch with 128x64 crisp white pixels.

"The RTK EVK represents a significant leap forward in our ability to provide versatile, high-precision PNT solutions," said SparkFun Founder Nathan Seidle. "With its comprehensive suite of features and custom RTK Everywhere firmware, the RTK EVK empowers developers to experiment and innovate fixed or mobile applications with ease, and we encourage our users to explore different use cases with this highly-adaptable product."

Our kit includes everything you need to get up and running. For more information, or to preorder the SparkFun RTK EVK, visit https://www.sparkfun.com/products/25662.

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics

Also from this source

SparkFun Electronics Unveils RTK Torch, Delivering Millimeter-Level Accuracy In A Rugged Enclosure

SparkFun Electronics Unveils RTK Torch, Delivering Millimeter-Level Accuracy In A Rugged Enclosure

SparkFun Electronics is thrilled to announce the launch of the RTK Torch, an ultra-durable and highly-accurate GNSS product made to adapt to a...
SparkFun Electronics And Renesas Launch Thing Plus - RA6M5: A Developer Board For Prototyping Advanced IoT Solutions

SparkFun Electronics And Renesas Launch Thing Plus - RA6M5: A Developer Board For Prototyping Advanced IoT Solutions

SparkFun Electronics is excited to announce the Thing Plus - RA6M5, boasting an impressive and nimble feature set designed to save developers time....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics