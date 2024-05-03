SparkFun Electronics Unveils RTK Torch, Delivering Millimeter-Level Accuracy In A Rugged Enclosure

SparkFun's newest PNT product stands out as an economical alternative for users looking for high-precision geolocation and GIS in a tough and flexible package.

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics is thrilled to announce the launch of the RTK Torch , an ultra-durable and highly-accurate GNSS product made to adapt to a variety of use cases and environments. Under its waterproof hood, the RTK Torch boasts an ESP32, a UM980 L1/L2/L5 GNSS receiver, and an IM19 IMU for tilt compensation, and can achieve up to 8mm horizontal and 15mm vertical accuracy at up to 20 Hz with RTK corrections over WiFi. Notable features include:

The SparkFun RTK Torch is your one-stop shop for high-precision geolocation and GIS needs.

Zero-Touch RTK: Allows for seamless corrections via WiFi network or Hotspot without the need for NTRIP credentials.

Tri-Band Reception: Utilizing the high-precision UM-980 GNSS receiver from Unicore, the RTK Torch unlocks the power of L1/L2/L5 signals, providing accuracy in a variety of environments.

Tilt Compensation: Integrated IM19 IMU allows for precise surveying measurements, even in challenging terrain or environments.

Flexible Operation Modes: Many different operation modes to choose from, including GNSS positioning (Rover), RTK (Base Station), PPP-RTK (PointPerfect), the RTK Torch adapts to project requirements with ease.

Open-Source Software: Built with the new RTK Everywhere firmware, the RTK Torch offers full customization and flexibility, empowering users to modify and expand its functionality as needed.

Rugged Enclosure: Incorporating user feedback, the housing is improved to be a IP67 rated, waterproof to 1 meter submersion for 30-minute enclosure (when the USB cover is closed), making it field-ready.

"The RTK Torch is the culmination of SparkFun's RTK engineering prowess," said SparkFun Founder Nathan Seidle. "It combines the flexibility and availability of previous generations of RTK technology with the flagship features and durability you expect of very high-end equipment and is the first of a new line of devices running on our new open-source RTK Everywhere firmware. Anyone looking for a sturdy waterproof RTK system with all the bells and whistles at a great price-point should consider the RTK Torch."

The RTK Torch kit includes everything you need to get started, including the device, correction subscription for one month, thread adapter, charger, data cables, and a hard sided carrying case with lots of room for a tablet, data collector, or other device.

For more information visit https://www.sparkfun.com/products/25662 .

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics