SparkFun Partners with Septentrio to Release its First Triband GNSS Board

SparkFun's Triband GNSS RTK Breakout utilizes Septentrio's mosaic-X5 compact, multi-constellation GNSS receiver module with centimeter-level precision for L1, L2, and L5 bands simultaneously.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkFun Electronics and Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS solutions, announce their partnership with the release of their first collaborative breakout board, the mosaic-X5 Triband GNSS RTK Breakout - a compact, easy-to-use L1/L2/L5 GNSS receiver that delivers centimeter-level precision. It is compatible with GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, and NavIC constellations and features Septentrio's AIM+ technology for interference mitigation and anti-spoofing. No programming skills are required; it can log data to an SD card at the push of a button, and users can control and configure the module without writing a single line of code.

SparkFun and Septentrio release the mosaic-X5 Triband GNSS RTK Breakout, an ultra-low power, multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver capable of delivering centimeter-level precision at high update rates.

Septentrio's mosaic-X5 is a sophisticated chip running an internal web server that can be accessed through the USB interface with a standard browser using a Linux/Windows computer. Septentrio also provides dozens of video tutorials to guide users through the configuration settings of their GNSS receivers utilizing the web interface. In addition to the module's web interface, Septentrio provides software packages where users can post-process recorded data, configure the mosaic-X5 module, and analyze the receiver's performance or the GNSS signals for interference/spoofing.

"Working with Septentrio allows us new avenues into the GNSS market that we are excited to explore," said SparkFun Founder Nathan Seidle. "This new product signals just the beginning of our partnership together, and I am excited to add such a robust option to our advanced GNSS receiver line. The mosaic-X5 will prove itself a powerful option for our customers who want to explore additional GNSS frequencies as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies."

"We are excited that SparkFun's customers can now bring a competitive edge to their technology with the top positioning performance of our mosaic modules," said Gustavo Lopez, Market Access Manager at Septentrio. "SparkFun is an excellent partner because they are the go-to supplier not only for the DiY community, but also for so many professionals and integrators across numerous industrial sectors."

The mosaic-X5 Triband GNSS RTK Breakout is now available for purchase on SparkFun's website.

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality. We believe new technology makes great ideas happen. No matter your vision, our open-source tools, documentation, and online tutorials make emerging technology easy to use, and the road to a finished project shorter.

About Septentrio ( https://www.septentrio.com/ )

Septentrio is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and GitHub.

Related Links

https://www.sparkfun.com/products/23088

SOURCE SparkFun Electronics