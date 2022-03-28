Sparklight® Named to Forbes 2022 America's Best Mid-Sized Employers List

PHOENIX, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider and a member of the Cable One family of brands, has once again been named to Forbes America's Best Mid-Sized Employers List. This is the second consecutive year Forbes has recognized Sparklight as one of the top employers in the U.S.

"We continue to focus on creating a workplace in which our associates feel valued and included, and we were honored that our team recognized that commitment through our ranking on the Forbes list of America's Best Midsized Employers again this year," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "This recognition was especially meaningful this year, given continued impacts from the pandemic and the additional challenges it places on our associates. Despite facing many uncertainties, they remained unwavering in their commitment to keeping our customers connected to what matters most. Our associates are unquestionably the heart of our company and the reason behind our behind our long-term success."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint companies rated highest by employees in an annual ranking of America's Best Employers. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they would be to recommend their employer. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The award is given to only 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers in the United States.

Sparklight provides its associates with the opportunity for a thriving and rewarding career, a focus on health and wellness, an excellent work/life balance, and an open and inclusive workplace. Current job openings can be found at www.sparklight.com/about/careers.

