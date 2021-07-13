SparkPost Announces Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost today announced it has launched Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, offering deliverability analytics to users, enabling them to monitor and optimize their email marketing programs in real time to get more emails to the inbox. A fully-integrated version of Inbox Tracker is now available to users via AppExchange, providing the ability to take action using real-time insights and deliverability data within Salesforce Marketing Cloud. SparkPost Inbox Tracker gives enterprises enhanced email campaign visibility and control, and access to a wide variety of email data and insights within Salesforce's easy-to-use interface.

SparkPost Inbox Tracker is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FN7iLUAT

According to SparkPost deliverability data, nearly 20% of permission-based emails never reach consumers' inboxes because they are filtered as spam/junk, which translates into huge missed revenue and engagement opportunities. SparkPost's Inbox Tracker solution, first developed in 2017, continues to provide advanced technology and customer support for email deliverability success including metrics for Inbox Placement; Deliverability by ISP, Domain, and Campaign; Authentication performance; Complaint, Blacklist, and Spam Trap Monitoring; and more. SparkPost's holistic approach to email marketing execution and performance has enabled organizations, including Zillow and Twitter to use Inbox Tracker to improve email campaign deliverability.

SparkPost Inbox Tracker

SparkPost Inbox Tracker email performance data will be available within the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Its integrated Marketing Cloud application will allow users to harness the power of Inbox Tracker within their dashboard. SparkPost data provides enterprise users with the ability to monitor, evaluate, and optimize deliverability throughout a campaign in real-time allowing digital marketers to build email deliverability analytics into every part of the customer journey.

The Inbox Tracker-Journey Builder integration will further protect brands by including an all-inclusive authentication reporting platform to ensure optimal configuration and protection against phishing attacks. Users will also have access to the following:

A single platform for users supporting sending and deliverability analytics reduces the challenge of multiple systems and separate tools to monitor delivery and deliverability issues

Journey Builder Integration with custom activities that can help manage campaign execution using user-defined deliverability rules. Configurable domain thresholds give the flexibility to prioritize & access the data that matters most

Easily accessible and detailed email deliverability metrics from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud dashboard to monitor campaign and domain inbox placement and reputation

Comments on the News

"Creating effective and efficient connections with audiences using email requires integrated approaches that can not only do the job, but highlight where and how to improve quickly. We make it easier to manage and continuously monitor getting into the inbox, and take action when needed, a requirement in today's ever-changing environment. Delivering an automated solution that both benefits recipients and helps businesses increase the effectiveness of their email is another important step in SparkPost's innovation." -- Hal Muchnick , Chief Commercial Officer at SparkPost

, Chief Commercial Officer at SparkPost "SparkPost's Inbox Tracker is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they empower marketers to deploy and optimize campaigns," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SparkPost

SparkPost is the industry's most trusted email optimization platform. SparkPost helps senders reliably reach the inbox with powerful solutions to help them plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries. SparkPost is the world's largest sender, delivering 40% of all commercial email - 4-5 trillion sends annually - and also boasts the world's largest data footprint to help enterprise-level brands make data-driven decisions to improve their email performance. The world's most sophisticated senders, including The New York Times, Zillow, Adobe and Booking.com trust SparkPost to elevate their email. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn or the SparkPost blog .

