Sparrows Group Engages Progressive TSL to Transition Asset Management to the Infor Cloud

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Sparrows Group, engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has decided to move its existing on-premises Infor EAM asset management system to the Infor cloud as part of its digital transformation programme. The project will be managed by Infor Gold Channel Partner Progressive TSL.

Sparrows Group has a long-standing relationship with Progressive, which has been its Infor EAM partner since the original implementation in 2015. Sparrows Group has benefitted from the rich functionality of Infor EAM for many years. Infor EAM already helps to drive the group's end-to-end procurement and supply chain management processing. This is coupled with the powerful Infor OS platform for purchase approval on mobile devices. The multi-currency solution is used across Sparrows' European, Middle East, African and Asian sites.

Sparrows decided now is the right time to take advantage of the benefits a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution brings. The company asked Progressive to use its specialist expertise to support it through the next stage in its digital journey. The Infor cloud solution will help support 400 Sparrows asset management and procurement users, and Sparrows' remaining on-premises systems will be integrated with the new cloud EAM.

The move to the multi-tenant Infor cloud brings to Sparrow Group the potential for significant cost savings and business benefits, including:

Reduced total cost of ownership

Seamless access to the latest updates and innovations

Enhanced performance, reliability and availability

Greater scalability

"We are delighted to have agreed to move to the Infor cloud," said Michael Reid, Sparrows Group finance systems manager. "The benefits of the SaaS offering were clear, with automatic software updates and cybersecurity compliance being just a few of the many advantages. We are looking forward to working with Progressive to transition from our current on-premises solution."

"We congratulate Sparrows for making the forward-looking decision to move to a SaaS EAM solution," said Chris Walcot, CEO of Progressive TSL. "Progressive will be using its specialist technical expertise and tools to ensure a smooth transition of Sparrows Group's 400 Infor EAM users to the Infor cloud."

"Due to the breadth of capability in Infor EAM, Sparrows was able to optimise its supply chain and procurement operations that surround its asset management activities," said Anwen Robinson, Infor GM and SVP of UK & Ireland. "By using Infor EAM in the cloud, Sparrows can expect to benefit from more transparency, control, and better decision-making options, helping to improve the performance and efficiency of its international operations."

About Sparrows Group

The Sparrows Group is a global provider of specialist engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services to the renewables, industrial and oil and gas markets. The firm supports customers by delivering a broad range of expert solutions that optimise efficiency and ensure the performance, reliability and safety of critical equipment and people. Visit: https://www.sparrowsgroup.com/about-us.html

About Progressive TSL

Progressive is a business consultancy specialising in the implementation and support of finance, supply chain and asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries, including energy, mining & extraction, and engineering services, across the globe. It has held Infor Gold Channel Partner status for Infor SunSystems, Infor EAM and Infor OS since 2014. Progressive offers a flexible range of services to support organisations' digital transformation. Visit https://progressive-tsl.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. Visit www.infor.com

