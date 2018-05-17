Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facility

"On the heels of our USPS truck body win, we needed to make a determination on where to manufacture those vehicles. Rather than build or buy a new facility elsewhere, we made the decision to re-invest in and revitalize our Ephrata location, placing the Utilimaster truck body plant here," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spartan Motors.

Utilimaster, a go-to-market brand of Spartan Motors' Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit, has been engineering, manufacturing, and assembling purpose-built parcel and last mile delivery vehicles for more than 40 years. Last October, Spartan announced the USPS award as the single largest revenue contract in its history. The USPS cargo body order consists of a combination of 18-foot and 24-foot Cab Over Engine and Cab Behind Engine Utilimaster truck body configurations. The initial order of 2,000 truck bodies will be built and delivered over the span of two years, beginning this month, with an option for additional quantities to be delivered over a third contract year. The win and resulting plant expansion is expected to create nearly 200 new full-time jobs over three years.

Based on the significant economic impact of the Ephrata facility reinvestment, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania extended the Pennsylvania First Program (PFP) grant, in the amount of $300,000, to be used toward the project. Alongside the PFP grant, it has provided Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) of $378k, based on the premium wages Spartan workers will earn. Additionally, Manufacturing Tax Credits (MTC) have been offered for the creation of these long-term full-time jobs.

"We're committed to this location, our workforce, and to better serving our customers by having a larger presence on the Eastern seaboard. Programs like the PFP and the corresponding tax credits offered by Governor Wolf and the DCED made that expansion easier," Adams concluded.

As with any Spartan manufacturing facility, the Ephrata truck body manufacturing facility has been constructed and fixtured with the future in mind. Flexible manufacturing layouts allow for changes in customer orders and future build accommodations, so that changes to line configurations and corresponding product builds and assembly are thought of at the outset.

About Spartan Motors

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-motors-receives-grant-for-job-creation-and-long-term-investment-in-ephrata-pennsylvania-truck-body-manufacturing-facility-300650439.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

