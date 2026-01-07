SPARTAN Study Reports 6-Month Interim Outcomes Following Lateral-Oblique SI Joint Fusion with the TransLoc 3D™ System

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CornerLoc™ today announced the publication of 6-month interim results from the SPARTAN Study, a prospective, multicenter clinical study designed to assess patient-reported pain and functional outcomes following lateral-oblique sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion using the TransLoc 3D™ System, published in the Pain Physician Journal (December 2025; V28, Issue S7). The interim analysis demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in pain and function at 6-months post-procedure, with no device- or procedure-related adverse events reported during the interim follow-up period.

At the time of the interim data cutoff, 114 patients had undergone the procedure, with 72 patients having completed their 6-month follow-up visit. Outcomes were assessed using validated patient-reported outcome measures collected at baseline and through 6 months post-procedure. At the time of the interim analysis, all patients were treated using the TransLoc 3D™ System in a dual-screw configuration consisting of two 3D-printed titanium compression screws placed across the sacroiliac joint from the ilium to the sacrum along a lateral-oblique trajectory.

According to the published interim results, significant improvements in pain and function were observed within the first 3 months following the procedure, with continued and durable improvement through 6 months across all patient-reported outcome measures. At 6 months, 91.67% of patients reported improvement in both pain and function. Additionally, 70.83% of patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in pain, with an average pain reduction of 59.90% at 6 months as measured by the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS). Functional outcomes demonstrated an average improvement of 49.01% on the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI).

"The publication of these interim SPARTAN results represents an important step in building high-quality clinical evidence around the TransLoc 3D™ procedure and the lateral-oblique approach for SI joint fusion," said Bob Compton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CornerLoc™. "The interim findings support a favorable safety profile alongside meaningful improvements in pain and function associated with the lateral-oblique approach."

The study's prospective, multicenter design reflects outcomes observed across a diverse patient population and routine clinical practice, supporting its relevance for physicians evaluating SI joint fusion as a treatment option.

The SPARTAN Study is ongoing and will continue to follow enrolled patients through 12 months to further evaluate safety and clinical outcomes.

The full 6-month interim publication, including study methodology, outcome measures, and detailed results, are available at: cornerloc.com/clinical-evidence-spartan-6-month-study

