SpartanNash Expands Our Family® Scholarship Program to Celebrate Community-Engaged Students

"Our Family is rooted in strengthening the communities we serve, making them better places to live, play and grow," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Amy McClellan . "The Our Family Scholarship program is one of many ways we help our independent customers give back to the communities they serve, closely aligned with our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life. We're thrilled to also invite our Associates, customers and retail store guests to apply for these scholarships."

The scholarship aims to recognize and reward students who demonstrate a dedication to community involvement. Community members who live in one of the states served by SpartanNash-owned stores or the company's independent customers are eligible to apply for the scholarship to support undergraduate, graduate or vocational education.

Qualifying students can apply online for one of the $2,500 scholarships between now and Aug. 31, 2024. Recipients will be selected based on their community engagement, including extracurricular activities, charity work and other good deeds. Funds may be used toward any form of higher education, including two- and four-year universities, trade schools or secondary education programs.

"The recipients of last year's Our Family Scholarship were tremendous role models who worked hard to make their neighborhoods a better place," said SpartanNash independent customer and Our Family retailer Todd Taylor. "These scholarships are a great opportunity to shine a light on students who give back and promote meaningful change in their communities. We have a lot of incredible young associates who are true community leaders, and we hope to recognize them through this program."

For more information about the Our Family Scholarship, including additional application criteria, please visit www.ourfamilyfoods.com/scholarships .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

