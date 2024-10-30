SpartanNash Foundation Donates $130,000 for Junior Achievement through Back-to-School Fundraiser

Generous contributions from local community members will empower students throughout the region

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash ® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) and the SpartanNash Foundation are celebrating the success of the second annual in-store and online fundraiser to support Junior Achievement (JA), a youth education nonprofit.

Junior Achievement provides lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship to young people, preparing them to thrive in adulthood.

The campaign helped the foundation to donate $130,000 for JA, which will be distributed in local markets to transform the lives of young people by providing them with lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship. This fundraiser is an extension of SpartanNash and JA's ongoing partnership, which included the launch of an experiential activation at JA Finance Park® designed to teach students about career paths within the essential grocery industry.

"The collaboration with JA underscores our deep commitment to empowering students and building brighter futures in the communities we are privileged to serve," said SpartanNash Chief Communications Officer Adrienne Chance , who also serves on the Board of Directors for JA of Michigan Great Lakes. "We're incredibly grateful to our store guests for joining us in these fundraising efforts, supporting the tools that will help young people thrive and succeed."

Donations were collected across the region in August and September, including at Family Fare , Martin's Super Markets , D&W Fresh Market , Metcalfe's Market and fuel centers. Store guests generously contributed by donating an amount of their choosing or rounding up their totals to the nearest dollar at checkout. Donations were also accepted through online orders.

"By rallying to invest in our students, SpartanNash is equipping young people with critical financial skills and career knowledge," said JA of Michigan Great Lakes President and CEO Bill Coderre. "This ongoing partnership not only inspires and educates today's youth but empowers tomorrow's leaders."

